Politics

ICE Barbie’s Replacement Accused of Weird Attacks on Women

ICE BOOGER

Bizarre tales about Markwayne Mullin are resurfacing after he landed a high-profile gig.

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Senator Markwayne Mullin
Getty Images

The senator set to replace Kristi Noem as Homeland Security secretary was once accused of “middle school” behavior on a trip with fellow lawmakers.

Oklahoma Republican Markwayne Mullin, 48, has received President Donald Trump’s blessing to succeed the ever-embattled Noem, 54, as DHS chief—immediately setting off a trail of resurfaced stories and allegations about his behavior.

In 2015, when Mullin was a congressman representing Oklahoma’s second district, he went on an AIPAC-sponsored foreign policy trip to Israel with about 40 other lawmakers and their spouses, including then-Michigan Rep. David Trott and his wife Kathleen.

Kathleen alleges that Mullin stuck his finger up other attendees’ noses as they slept, which infuriated some of the women on the trip.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 16: U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) walks through the U.S.Capitol Building June 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. Senate members return this week to continue consideration of U.S. President Donald Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill," the budget and tax reconciliation bill. Later this week Senators will be briefed by the Senate sergeant at arms and Capitol Police on on information regarding the shooting of state lawmakers in Minnesota. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Mullin has a penchant for wearing cowboy hats, much like his DHS predecessor. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Mullin’s behavior on that trip apparently left such a mark on the couple that they recounted their experience of traveling with him in an interview with Politico eight years later.

Kathleen said their flight to Israel was hampered by layovers and delays that left the group exhausted by the time they got on a bus to see an Iron Dome installation and a kibbutz.

“We were in the clothes we’d been wearing for like 24 hours,” she told Politico. “We get on this bus, and it’s a couple-hour bus ride and people were kind of leaning on their spouse’s shoulder and falling asleep. And this idiot starts walking up and down the bus with his camera and anyone who fell asleep, he would put his finger in their nose and take a picture.”

“I said [to myself, ‘If] that idiot comes near me when I fall asleep, I’m going to punch him,’” she continued. “And I said to Dave: ‘This is a U.S. congressman?’”

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem rides a horse while filming an ad at Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota, Oct. 2, 2025. (DHS photo by Tia Dufour)
Markwayne Mullin is set to replace Kristi Noem as DHS secretary. Noem starred in a $220 million ad that Trump claimed he hadn't approved before her departure. Tia Dufour/Tia Dufour/DHS

The bizarre prank left some people mad and sent others laughing, according to Kathleen.

“There were a couple of women who were mad,” she told the outlet. “You’re trying to fall asleep, somebody you don’t know has his finger … It was just middle school. And we were in Israel, and we’re going to go see the Iron Dome and go to a kibbutz. Just didn’t seem appropriate.”

Mullin’s communications director did not immediately return a request for comment from the Daily Beast on Thursday.

Several other stories about Mullin came back to the fore after Trump’s decision to fire Noem.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing featuring former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 29, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Mullin's behavior has gotten him in hot water before, including when he threatened to fight the leader of the largest labor union in the country. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

In 2023, a Senate hearing nearly devolved into a brawl after Mullin launched personal attacks at Sean O’Brien, the president of the Teamsters, the fourth-largest labor union in the country, with whom he had a long-running feud.

O’Brien made an X post that read, “Greedy CEO who pretends like he’s self made. In reality, just a clown & fraud. Always has been, always will be. Quit the tough guy act in these senate hearings. You know where to find me. Anyplace, Anytime cowboy. #LittleManSyndrome.”

Mullin read the post aloud in the chamber and immediately challenged O’Brien to settle their differences then and there.

“So this is the time, this is the place,” he said. “If you want to run your mouth, we can be two consenting adults. We can finish it here.”

O’Brien responded that he’d “love to do it right now,” prompting Mullin to get up—and Sen. Bernie Sanders to intervene.

Mullin is expected to sit down for confirmation hearings before the Senate Homeland Security Committee, headed by Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul. Just last month, Mullin dubbed Paul a “freaking snake.” Mullin also said that he sided with Paul’s neighbor in a 2017 lawn dispute that left Paul with lifelong injuries.

Julia Ornedo

Julia Ornedo

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now