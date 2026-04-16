Jimmy Kimmel Predicts the Jesus Picture Donald Trump Will Post Next

Jimmy Kimmel thinks we haven’t seen the last of President Trump’s blasphemous Truth Social posts.

Trump shared a picture on Wednesday of himself being hugged by Jesus. Attached to the image he wrote, “The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!!!”

Trump shared this image on Truth Social on Wednesday, taken from a post on X Donald Trump/Truth Social

Three days earlier, Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus Christ healing a sick man.

The picture sparked outrage among Trump’s own supporters, causing Trump to delete the post and claim to have misunderstood what the picture portrayed.

Donald Trump Truth Social post comparing himself to Jesus. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Kimmel ripped into both of Trump’s Jesus pictures on Wednesday, and even took a guess at what Trump will post next.

“Here’s another one,“ Kimmel said. ”Trump didn’t post this, but I’m sure he will get to it...”

Kimmel showed a picture of Trump at his Oval Office desk with the spirit of Christ standing behind him, guiding his hand. The picture dates back to at least January 2017 and has been circulating on right-wing social media circles ever since.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, old picture of Trump with the spirit of Jesus leaning over his shoulder. ABC

Although the picture is typically used by fervent Trump supporters to portray the president positively, Kimmel offered his own interpretation:

“This one shows Jesus looking over Trump’s shoulders as he reads the Epstein files,“ Kimmel joked. ”He’s like, ‘You’re going to hell for this, and this, and this...’”

Although the image is not artificially generated like the two Trump has posted, Kimmel joked that Trump can’t tell the difference between a real image and an AI one anyway.

“He thinks artists make these,” Kimmel said about the two images Trump shared. “He thinks they’re paintings. For real.”

In addition to posting sacrilegious Jesus images, Trump has spent much of the week trash-talking Pope Leo XIV.

“He’s wrong on the issues,” Trump said of the Pope on CBS on Monday. He added, “I don’t think he should be getting into politics.”

The American-born Pope has been critical of Trump’s war in Iran, although he has rarely called him out by name.

The Pope prayed for peace in a speech on Saturday. In an apparent allusion to Trump, he argued that prayer could serve as “a bulwark against that delusion of omnipotence that surrounds us and is becoming increasingly unpredictable and aggressive.”

Kimmel noted that Trump’s insults towards the Catholic leader, and the awkward position they’ve put his MAGA allies in, are nothing new for the president:

“This is how he operates,” Kimmel said. “He does something dumb, everyone around him tries to clean it up for him, and then he just does it again.”