‘BEST HOOF FORWARD’ Kimmel Zooms In on Trump’s Makeup-Slathered Hand The president’s hand looked particularly battered during his visit to China.

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Jimmy Kimmel has roasted the president over the sight of his puffy, makeup-slathered hand as he embraced communist dictator Xi Jinping.

The late-night host zoomed in on Donald Trump’s hand as the latter arrived for the APEC Leaders’ Summit in Shenzhen, China, where he was seen warmly greeting the Chinese president.

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Trump and Xi at the summit in China, where reporters are being evicted from events for asking questions. Sergei Bobylyov/via REUTERS

Kimmel examined Trump embracing the dictator on the tarmac at Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport, in front of the luxury Boeing 747-8 gifted to him by Qatari royals.

“He got a rare personal greeting on the tarmac from President Xi. You know, President Xi doesn’t usually do that sort of thing, but I guess he wanted to see what a $400 million bribe from Qatar looks like up close,” said Kimmel, adding that Trump was “excited to be reunited with his friend.”

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“Funny, Trump spent the last 10 years calling Democrats communist,” began Kimmel. “He gets off the plane, gives a big wet kiss to an actual communist, a real one.”

He then quipped, “He put his best hoof forward. He painted his hands real pretty for the event. This hand has now been paved over more times than his name at the Kennedy Center.”

Trump also gave Xi a “bro hug.” Carlos Barria/REUTERS

“Either that is makeup, or he’s eaten peanut butter straight out of the jar again,” said the late-night host.

Trump, 80, has been seen with nasty bruises on his hand, regularly covering up purplish hues with what appears to be slabs of makeup. His right hand has looked particularly damaged, as seen throughout his campaign stops in the lead-up to the midterm elections.

President Donald Trump's hand is seen covered in makeup as he speaks to members of the press before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on October 27, 2026. KENT NISHIMURA/Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images

His hand has also been visibly puffier, raising further questions about the president’s health.

The White House has previously claimed that Trump’s bruising is because of having to shake hands frequently and the high aspirin dosage that he has kept up over the last 25 years.

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