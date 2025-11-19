Kimmel Rips Into Trump’s Shameful ‘Quiet, Piggy’ Meltdown

Jimmy Kimmel thinks the pressure of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal is finally getting to President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, both the House and Senate voted overwhelmingly in favor of releasing the Epstein files, while Trump has repeatedly snapped at reporters for asking questions about the subject this week.

“Trump is not a happy little meal right now,“ Kimmel said in his Tuesday monologue. ”Every time he gets asked about Jeffrey Epstein, he loses his mind.”

He showed the now-viral clip of Trump on Air Force One, pointing at a female reporter and telling her, “Quiet, piggy.”

“He called her piggy,” Kimmel said in disbelief. “He said ‘Quiet, piggy’ to a reporter and it barely made the news.”

“If a man spoke like that to a female coworker in a workplace harassment training video, you’d go, ‘Ah, that’s over the top. Nobody would do that,’” Kimmel joked.

Kimmel added, “If the pilot on Air Force One behaved like the president, he wouldn’t be allowed to fly the plane.”

Kimmel also spoke about a heated Tuesday press event with Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“This is a guy who gave a green light to the brutal murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, who’d been critical of bin Salman’s regime,” Kimmel explained.

He continued, “So naturally, Trump is pulling out all the stops for his trillionaire friend, who also happens to be doing business with Don Jr. and Eric."

During a press event in the Oval Office on Tuesday, ABC News White House correspondent Mary Bruce asked the president about Khashoggi‘s murder, as well as about Trump’s reluctance to release the Epstein files. Trump responded by berating her extensively.

Kimmel showed the clip of Trump calling Bruce a “terrible reporter” and telling her, “ABC, your crappy company, is one of the perpetrators... I think the license should be taken away from ABC because your news is so fake and it’s so wrong.”

Trump finished his rant on ABC by saying, “And we have a great commissioner, the chairman, who should look at that.”

Trump was referring to FCC chairman Brendan Carr, who famously pressured ABC into pre-empting Kimmel’s show in September. After several days of intense viewer backlash, Kimmel’s show returned to record ratings.