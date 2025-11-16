MAGA FCC Goon Boosts Trump’s Call to Fire Late-Night Host

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr hopped to it when President Donald Trump took another swipe at late-night host Seth Meyers.

Trump, who is apparently furious with Meyers for his unrelenting criticism of the administration, fired off a Truth Social post sprinkled with capital letters on Saturday evening.

“NBC’s Seth Meyers is suffering from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS),” Trump wrote. “He was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage, likely due to the fact that his ‘show’ is a Ratings DISASTER.”

“Aside from everything else, Meyers has no talent, and NBC should fire him, IMMEDIATELY!”

Carr reshared Trump’s message to his own Twitter account.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr shares President Donald Trump’s Truth Social post attacking Seth Meyers. X

The social media backlash to the post was swift, with former U.S. Rep. Justin Amash writing “Abolish the FCC,” in response. Gregg Nunziata, a conservative legal veteran, asked: “Why in the world is the FCC chairman posting this?”

The government shouldn’t be pressuring companies with respect to late night hosts, comedians, or anyone else for monologues, commentary, or jokes—whether their words are insightful, ignorant, funny, boring, politically neutral, or politically biased. https://t.co/djOBwJkTaW — Justin Amash (@justinamash) November 16, 2025

Carr, 46, was nominated as an FCC commissioner by Trump in 2017. He was appointed its head in 2025, after he wrote the FCC chapter in the far-right policy blueprint, Project 2025.

On Thursday’s show, Meyers homed in on Trump’s recent negative polling showing that he was losing support among Republican voters, his attack on American workers and their lack of “talent” and his apparent total incomprehension of magnets.

“Why are you s----ing on people in the unemployment line? If you didn’t have a rich dad, that’s where you’d be my man,” Meyers quipped.

This is the second time that Meyers has been explicitly called out by the president, making him the latest late-night host to fall into Trump’s crosshairs after the cancellation of Stephen Colbert and the temporary removal of Jimmy Kimmel.

At the start of the month, Trump took to social to claim it was “PROBABLY ILLEGAL” for Meyers to mock him.

Meyers then fired back with a riff going after Trump for pretending not to watch his show when it appears he can’t tear himself away, and for surrounding himself with lackeys and yes men.

“That is your First Amendment right, which I have too, right? We all have it, right?” Meyers asked.

Carr has previously expressed glee at being able to carry out Trump’s wishes hand-in-glove and has railed against the “censorship” of right-wing views online.

He launched the investigation into the 60 Minutes strand that ended with CBS settling with Trump for $16 million, has forced broadcasters to drop DEI policies, and reportedly threatened to revoke ABC’s broadcasting license if they did not pull Jimmy Kimmel Live! following its host’s remarks about Charlie Kirk.

“We can do this the easy way, or the hard way,” Carr is alleged to have told the ABC regarding Kimmel.