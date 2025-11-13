Seth Meyers feels it’s pretty safe to say that Trump knows something about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a collection of damning emails on Wednesday, many sent directly from Epstein. In one of them, Epstein referred to Trump as the “dog that hasn’t barked,” and in another, he apparently revealed that Trump spent hours with one of Epstein’s victims.

Meyers shared a clip from Bloomberg News saying that the emails “raised new questions about Trump’s ties to Epstein.”

“They raised new questions?” Meyers said. “To me, it sounds like they answer old questions.”

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Meyers looking suspiciously at picture of Trump and Epstein together. NBC

Meyers continued, “I’m no detective, but if one of the questions was, ‘Did Trump know about the girls?’ and you find an email from Jeffrey Epstein that says, ‘Trump knew about the girls,’ that sounds pretty damning.”

The late-night host joked, “This is like if you’re investigating a murder suspect, and you search their house and in the closet they have a shoebox labeled, ‘murder weapon inside’ on the top. And on the side it says, ‘Yes, that murder.’"

“You’d be like, ‘Chief, I think we got him,’” Meyers said.

There has been controversy because Democrats redacted Virginia Giuffre's name in their release of the Epstein emails. Oversight Democrats

Fellow late-night host Stephen Colbert also ripped into Trump for the news. In his Wednesday monologue Colbert said he was shocked that anyone could be shocked that Trump was implicated in the emails.

“This is like that moment in The Sixth Sense when Bruce Willis appears on screen and you’re like, ‘Oh, I get it: he’s the guy on the poster," Colbert said.

Colbert shared an email sent from Epstein to journalist Michael Wolff in January 2019, which stated, “Of course [Trump] knew about the girls.”

“Of course he did!” Colbert said. “They were best pals, and underage girls was Epstein’s whole thing.”

Colbert joked further, “Yes, the Hamburglar was my best friend, but I always assumed he was getting the burgers legitimately. And then later I was like, ‘Oh wait, that’s why he wore a mask.”

The president neither received nor sent any of the messages contained within the latest document dump. He has also not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing in connection with Epstein or his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

