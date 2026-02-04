Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump’s ‘Very Serious Condition’ With Unique Diagnosis

Jimmy Kimmel has torn into Donald Trump for what the late-night comic says is the president’s selective forgetfulness on how far his family has profited from his second presidency.

“The man who knows more than the experts about every subject under the sun doesn’t know about this—I think they call it scamnesia,” Kimmel joked Tuesday night.

“It’s a very serious condition,” he went on. “The one thing he doesn’t know is how much money his family is making.”

Trump says he knows nothing about his sons' crypto ventures. Al Drago/Getty Images

Kimmel was speaking about allegations this week of a colossal conflict of interest in Eric and Donald Trump Jr’s business dealings with a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who’s also the United Arab Emirates’ national security adviser, used $500 million to purchase an almost 50 percent ownership stake in Trump’s sons’ crypto venture, World Liberty Financial.

Eric and Donald Trump Jr are accused of a massive conflict of interest in their dealings with a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The sale went through just days before the MAGA leader was inaugurated last year. After Trump took office, he reversed strict limits on the export of advanced AI chips, which were promptly then purchased by a firm controlled by Tahnoon.

Trump denied any knowledge of the crypto-investment at an Oval Office press conference earlier this week.

“I don’t know anything about it,” he said. “Crypto’s a big thing and they like it. A lot of people like it.”

He added that “my sons are handling that,” and that “I guess they get investments from people.”

Kimmel wasn’t buying it. “He’s a really good guesser, because that’s exactly what they do,” the comic said. “They get investments.”

“He basically does the same routine when he gets asked about the Epstein files,” Kimmel added about the often convenient timing of the 79-year-old president’s more forgetful episodes.