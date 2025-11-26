Kimmel Roasts Trump’s ‘Crazy’ Fat-Shaming Thanksgiving Message

Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel has torn into Donald Trump after the president delivered a rambling, barbed, and decidedly unfestive holiday address.

“Now, most presidents at the Turkey pardon, they keep it light,” the comic told his audience. “Donald Trump used the opportunity to brag about all the wars he’s ending, how low his imaginary prices are now, and outta nowhere, took shots at the mayor of Chicago and the governor of Illinois.”

Kimmel played a clip from the 79-year-old president’s Thanksgiving speech, in which he had blasted Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson as “a low-IQ person” and “incompetent,” and described J.B. Pritzker as “a big fat slob.”

Trump, who is himself overweight, blasted Pritzker for his size. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

“Happy Thanksgiving, everybody!” Kimmel quipped Tuesday in response to Trump’s comments about Pritzker. “I mean, seriously though, he says a lot of crazy stuff. In that same press conference, he says there have been no murders in Washington, D.C. over the past six months, because of him.”

There have been 62 murders in Washington, D.C. over the past six months.

Pritzker has repeatedly sparred with Trump over the MAGA administration's immigration operations in Chicago. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Kimmel said Trump’s notoriously tenuous grasp of the facts “already indicates a vivid imagination,” but when it comes to the president’s comments about Pritzker, “does he really look at himself in the mirror and go, ‘I am thin. I am so thin, I can comment on others who aren’t.’”

According to the results of his physical, Donald Trump is 6’3” and 224 lbs. While critics have contested the veracity of both those figures, they nevertheless make for a BMI of 28, placing him firmly in the “overweight” category, and only 1.9 points short of “obese.”

Later in his opening monologue, Kimmel noted that Trump—whose increasingly erratic behaviour in public has sparked mounting fears the aging president may be suffering from the early stages of dementia—appeared at one point during his holiday address to have lost track of what jokes exactly he’d already told.

“I had a little bit of a Pritzker joke, I was gonna talk about Pritzker in size,” Trump said in a clip from his speech played on the show. “Some speechwriter wrote some joke about his weight, but I would never wanna talk about his weight. I don’t talk about people being fat. I refuse to talk about the fact that he’s a fat slob. I don’t mention it.”