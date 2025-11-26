Stephen Miller Airs Unhinged List of What He’s Thankful For

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has aired an unhinged MAGA-friendly list of things he’s grateful for ahead of Thanksgiving.

Miller, 40, was dutifully reeling off Trump talking points on Jesse Watters Primetime on Tuesday night.

Trump’s lackey echoed his boss’ fat-shaming of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The president, 79, called Pritzker “a big fat slob” during the traditional White House turkey pardon on Tuesday. Miller joined the pile-on, comparing Pritzker to the White House’s Thanksgiving turkeys, named Waddle and Gobble after an online public poll.

Stephen Miller interviewed on Jesse Watters Primetime. screen grab

“When I heard the name of the turkey, Waddle, that’s Governor Pritzker,” Miller said. The Fox News host addressed the MAHA movement, adding, “We all need to lose some weight, as the president said.”

During his rant, Miller circled back to a question from several minutes earlier.

“You asked me what I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving,” Miller said.

“I praise God every day that Donald Trump is our president and we’ve gone from 30 percent inflation, 20 million illegals, unlimited refugees, violent crime in our cities to security in our cities, no illegals, no more refugees and finally a country that puts American citizens first.”

Watters asked what his “MO” was on Thanksgiving, and if he “helped” or “hindered” in the kitchen.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller attends a roundtable about Antifa in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 8, 2025. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

“I would be incapable of helping,” Miller said. “If I attempted to help it would be interpreted widely as an act of sabotage.”

Miller then suggested he lets his wife Katie do the cooking.

“They say when men fold a sweater wrong, you never have to fold a sweater again,” he said.

“The safest play is to watch TV and stay out of the way as best you can. My service is saying how delicious the gravy is, how great the turkey is, how wonderful the cranberry sauce is. That’s how I give back, compliments.”

Katie now hosts a podcast with 8000 subscribers on YouTube. The pair have three children.

This week’s episode of The Kate Miller Podcast saw her interview House Speaker Mike Johnson and his wife Kelly.

Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff, and his wife, Katie Miller, an aide for DOGE, attend the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, April 21, 2025. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Johnson said he wanted Americans to have “real intention” about what they’re thankful for at Thanksgiving.

“It’s a uniquely American holiday. People don’t think about that,” he said. “We’re blessed to be in this nation to live under this flag and to have these freedoms and liberty and opportunity and security and to recognize especially on that day.”

“You know, freedom is not inherited in the bloodstream as Reagan said,” Johnson added. “So you got to fight for it and protect it and pass it along the next generation. Thanksgiving is a great opportunity to do that.”