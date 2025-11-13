Stephen Miller Yells About ‘Crazies’ in Unhinged Fox News Rant

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller went on a furious television rant about “crazies” in the Democratic Party just as the government shutdown was coming to an end.

The staunch Donald Trump loyalist was speaking to host Sean Hannity on Fox News when he raged against Democrats as a party without moderates.

“President Trump’s going to be very clear—the Democrats got nothing. Sean, they got nothing!” Miller yelled in response. “Chuck Schumer went to the wall and lost. Hakeem Jeffries went to the wall and lost.”

Donald Trump signed the bill that ended the 43-day government shutdown on Wednesday night. Brendan Smialowki/AFP/Getty Images

Miller, 40, also lamented that there are no more “moderate Democrats” now that former senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema—two centrists who frequently opposed former President Joe Biden’s agenda—are out of the party.

“Everyone in that party understands that if they don’t toe the line with the leftists, they’ll be driven out, too. So we, as a country, don’t have a mainstream Democratic Party,” Miller said. “We don’t have a moderate Democratic Party. We have a party of crazies and lunatics and radical leftists and open-borders nut jobs. That’s bad for America. It’s bad for the American people. It’s bad for the world.”

The government shutdown ended on Wednesday after 43 days, following the House’s 222–209 vote to approve a short-term spending bill that reopened the government and extended federal funding until January 30. Six Democrats supported the bill, while two Republicans—Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie and Florida’s Greg Steube—voted against it.

The bill was initially approved on Monday after seven Senate Democrats and one independent who caucuses with the party joined Republicans in backing it. They voted for the bill in exchange for a promise of a vote on the extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies, which are set to expire at the end of the year and could cause a sharp rise in healthcare costs for tens of millions of Americans.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been highly critical of the Democratic leadership’s handling of the government shutdown. Andres Kudacki /Getty Images

Liberal and progressive factions of the Democratic Party were furious with the senators who sided with the GOP to support a bill that does not guarantee an extension of the Obamacare subsidies. Multiple members have also called for Schumer to be ousted as Senate minority leader for failing to keep Senate Democrats unified and for not forcing the GOP to meet their demands before ending the shutdown.

Speaking to Hannity, Miller suggested that Schumer and Jeffries caved in the shutdown fight because they were “terrified” of the “Mamdani wing, the AOC wing” of the Democratic Party and “understand that they’re not in control of anything anymore.”

“This shutdown was an example of just how little the Democrats care about Americans. They forced our national security workers to go without pay. They forced Americans to be stuck at airports, flights canceled at levels never seen before in history,” Miller said.