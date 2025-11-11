CNN Data Guru Reveals Just How Much Democrats Can’t Stand Chuck Schumer

CNN’s chief data analyst summed up Democrats’ view of the Senate minority leader in one word.

On Tuesday, Harry Enten quoted basketball legend Charles Barkley to describe Chuck Schumer’s standing with the party: “Terrible, terrible, terrible.”

The data analyst examined poll numbers dating back to 1985 and concluded that Schumer, 74, is “the least popular Democratic Senate leader ever.”

The Daily Beast reached out to Schumer’s office for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Polls indicate that Senator Chuck Schumer is the least popular Democratic Senate leader ever. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Schumer’s approval among his own party has dropped to -4 points following Monday evening’s Senate vote, in which Democratic senators conceded to end the government shutdown without the healthcare provisions they had been fighting for.

Despite Schumer voting “no” on passing the legislation, and sources telling Axios that he tried to persuade the moderate Democrats who caved to Republican funding bill demands to keep the shutdown going, many in his party are calling for him to step down.

“It’s because Democrats, they want a fighter,” Enten told anchor Sara Sidner when asked why the Senate minority leader’s approval has dropped so low.

The data guru then presented poll numbers showing a 23-point increase in Democrats who believe their party is doing “too little” to oppose President Donald Trump in Congress—from 46 percent in 2017, Trump’s first term, to 69 percent in October 2025.

Enten described the increase as a “huge criticism” of Schumer that explained “why he is underwater.”

Sources say that Schumer tried to persuade moderate Democrats to keep the shutdown going until November. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Democratic frustration isn’t limited to the numbers, as many have taken to social media to express their frustration with Schumer.

“Senator Schumer is no longer effective and should be replaced. If you can’t lead the fight to stop healthcare premiums from skyrocketing for Americans, what will you fight for?” wrote Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna on X.

Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz took a more creative approach with his criticism, photoshopping the Senate minority leader in a movie poster for Trainwreck, replacing his cousin, actress Amy Schumer. “Different Schumer, same title,” he captioned the photo.

Different Schumer, same title pic.twitter.com/DP9SYDNrq7 — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) November 10, 2025

In March, Schumer faced similar criticism and pushback from his party after he supported a Republican spending bill that many said gave the president too much power.

“Look, I’m not stepping down,” he said in an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press, despite calling the bill he helped pass at the time “certainly bad.”

On Monday, the progressive grassroots group MoveOn released a statement calling for Schumer to resign as Senate minority leader.

“It is time for Senator Schumer to step aside as minority leader to make room for those who are willing to fight fire with fire when the basic needs of working people are on the line,” said MoveOn Political Action Executive Director Katie Bethell in the statement.

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters on Monday that Schumer and Senate Democrats have waged a “valiant fight” during the shutdown, seemingly defending his colleague against the criticism.

If Schumer doesn’t choose to resign, Enten’s polls show that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could be a strong challenger when he is up for re-election in New York in 2028, with AOC holding a net favorable rating among Democrats of 46 points compared with Schumer’s 16.

“I dare say she would be a favorite to beat him, which would be something that would just blow my mind,” the data guru said, adding, “given of course that Chuck Schumer is a New York born, bred type of guy.”