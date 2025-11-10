Furious Dem Civil War Immediately Erupts Over Bombshell Shutdown Deal

Angry Democrats exploded in fury after details emerged of the Senate agreement that would end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Democratic lawmakers and activists slammed the deal for not properly resolving one of their top priorities, funding healthcare extensions.

The backlash was fierce and widespread from party officials, Axios reported. “It’s complete BS. A concept of a possible vote,” Vermont Rep. Becca Balint, 56, said, summing up the outrage among progressives and House liberals who feel Senate Democrats have now effectively caved to GOP pressure.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has vowed to oppose the measures if they reach Congress. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Another House Democrat, speaking anonymously with the outlet, stormed, “People are furious. It’s an awful deal and a total failure to use leverage for anything real.”

Others outside the Capitol only amplified that fury. “This ‘deal’ is a surrender that all congressional Democrats should reject out of hand,” Ezra Levin, co-founder of progressive grassroots organization Indivisible, said.

While Senate Minority Leader Schumer also opposed the pact, many feel he has failed to rein in his caucus. Alex Wong/Getty Images

A spokesperson for liberal advocacy group MoveOn was equally blunt, accusing “too many Democrats in Congress” of failing to listen to voters and warning the deal would “screw over millions of working Americans.”

The Senate plan, which passed with support from eight Democrats, temporarily funds the government until January while promising a December vote to extend Obamacare tax credits, otherwise set to expire at the end of the year. But the measure would have a 60-vote threshold, meaning it is unlikely to pass.

California Rep. Jared Huffman called it “a lousy deal to me,” while his Ohio colleague, Greg Landsman, said, “I assume all of us that have been fighting to protect our constituents from soaring healthcare costs will vote against this.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries similarly declared the Senate plan had failed to address what he termed the “Republican healthcare crisis,” vowing to oppose it if it reaches the House floor.

The discontent has reportedly spread like wildfire across party group chats. “People are pissed… it seems like they are just tired,” one lawmaker said. Another described “near universal frustration,” adding, “Everyone seems to be united that we should be opposed and that this isn’t a good deal.”