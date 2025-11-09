Lindsey Graham Predicts Close End to Shutdown

Senator Graham has boldly predicted that the shutdown will end Sunday.

The MAGA lawmaker firmly stated that “the government will reopen today,” with sources telling Axios that at least 10 Senate Democrats are on board to support a package of bills in order to end the shutdown.

Speaking to host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures, Graham suggested that the problem would be solved just a few hours, thanking Trump’s new healthcare plan for pushing things along.

Lindsey Graham was firm in his belief that the record-breaking government shutdown 'ends today.' Fox News

Senators are currently in DC trying to find a solution to the shutdown, which is now the longest in U.S. history.

Asked whether Graham and his fellow senators were “expecting any progress today,” he responded: “Yeah, I think this madness ends today.”

Despite what polls suggest, he then added: “You know, this political terrorism Democrats have been using—shut down airports, people not getting paid, SNAP benefits, you know, going away, it’s backfiring.”

Graham said that the 'political terrorism' shutdown was 'backfiring' on Democrats. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Graham complained: “They want us to do two things by terrorizing the country. Repeal the $1.5 trillion in savings we had from the Big Beautiful Bill making Medicaid more efficient. They want to change the prohibition against illegals getting health care that we had in that bill.”

The South Carolina senator went on a long rant about Obamacare, dubbing the Affordable Healthcare Act “the biggest scam on the planet”—and saying that Trump’s healthcare brainwave on Truth Social was the saving grace to push Democrats into stepping aside.

“Donald Trump gave us a breakthrough yesterday,” he said, claiming: “...and that broke the Democrats.”

The senator claimed that Donald Trump's healthcare-based Truth Social 'broke the Democrats.' Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

Graham continued: “Obamacare’s been exposed for a scam. It’s a reward for the insurance companies at your expense, and I think the government’s going to open today because cooler heads are prevailing on the democratic side.”

The Republican said he thought many senators would “have a breakthrough today,” and when Bartiromo pushed him to confirm whether he thought “today is the beginning of the reopening,” he simply responded ”Yes."

Graham suggested that the Senate would get the ball moving on Trump's anti-Obamacare vision as soon as the government reopens. Fox News

Graham concluded: “Today, the government will reopen today. We’re not going to talk about healthcare until it does.”

While Graham suggested that the shutdown was on its last legs, his colleague John Kennedy had a different take when asked Friday about what this weekend would achieve.