MAGA Senator Turns on ‘Intergalactic Freakshow’ Colleagues

Senator John Kennedy lashed out at his colleagues as he described their progress in getting the House back in order.

“What we have here is an intergalactic freak show,” the Louisiana rep. said of the GOP’s closed-door meetings taking place in DC over the weekend.

Kennedy will be stuck with his colleagues for a while yet. The meetings were ordered by President Trump, who insisted that his senators flock to Washington just as he jetted off for Florida.

President Donald Trump and his son, Eric Trump, drive in a golf cart after he arrived on Marine One at the LIV Golf tournament being held at his Trump National Doral Golf Club on April 03, 2025 in Doral, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The purpose of the working weekend is to seal a deal to end the shutdown, but Kennedy didn’t hold high hopes for the talks.

In addition to describing the get-together as a freak show when talking to Politico after a conference on Friday, Kennedy also revealed what he thought the weekend would achieve. “Nothing,” he said. “We’re going to be here for a long time.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune didn’t seem much more enthusiastic, telling the outlet that it “remains to be seen” whether the Republicans will reach a deal.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 7: Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) heads to the floor of the Senate at the U.S. Capitol on November 7, 2025 in Washington, DC. Lawmakers continue to negotiate as the government shutdown reaches its 38th day, the longest in U.S. history. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) Samuel Corum/Getty Images

“We’re here, and we’ll see if something comes together we can vote on,” he summarized.

Some lawmakers are committed to spend their weekend negotiating. Democratic Senator Ben Ray Luján told Politico: “My adage is, put them in a barn and don’t let them out until they come up with a solution.”

While the mood seemed low for the senators stuck in D.C., it could get lower if they’re not able to find a solution. According to a Truth Social post from Trump, the working weekend could be extended if his party can’t show results.

“The United States Senate should not leave town until they have a Deal to end the Democrat Shutdown,” he wrote on Friday. “If they can’t reach a Deal, the Republicans should terminate the Filibuster, IMMEDIATELY, and take care of our Great American Workers!”

The government is now in its longest shutdown in US history, having paused activity on October 1 thanks to the Republicans and Democrats being unable to agree on a spending bill going forward.

Should Kennedy’s prediction come true and the GOP fails to get things moving this weekend, Trump has made it clear that removing the Senate filibuster is his weapon of choice.

Trump has dubbed the scrapping of the filibuster the “nuclear option,” but Thune has admitted that even pushing that idea through might not come to fruition within the Republican Party.

“I know where math is on this issue in the Senate. It’s just not happening,” he said Wednesday.

Kennedy is one of the senators not yet willing to let the filibuster go, he told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Tuesday, though he said he understood the president’s frustrations.