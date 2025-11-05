Politics

Trump Orders Republicans to Approve His Sinister Plan to Rule Forever

PRESIDENT FOR LIFE

The president of the United States is urging Republicans to grant him untrammeled power.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

Donald Trump aboard Air Force One
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump just spelled out his dreams of making America great again, and again, and again.

The president issued the ominous warning at a breakfast meeting with Republican senators at the White House. He told the reluctant GOP lawmakers that if they nuked the filibuster and took full power in D.C., they should be able to keep the Democrats out of power forever.

“If we do what I’m saying, they’ll never—they’ll most likely never—attain power,” he said.

“Because we will have passed every single thing that you can imagine,” he added.

This is a breaking story.

Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

willneal93

will.neal@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now