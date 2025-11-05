Trump Orders Republicans to Approve His Sinister Plan to Rule Forever

Donald Trump just spelled out his dreams of making America great again, and again, and again.

The president issued the ominous warning at a breakfast meeting with Republican senators at the White House. He told the reluctant GOP lawmakers that if they nuked the filibuster and took full power in D.C., they should be able to keep the Democrats out of power forever.

“If we do what I’m saying, they’ll never—they’ll most likely never—attain power,” he said.

“Because we will have passed every single thing that you can imagine,” he added.