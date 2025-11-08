Trump Fires Off More Doomed Demands Over Shutdown

Donald Trump has unveiled his multi-billion dollar vision for healthcare as the government shutdown enters its record-breaking 39th day.

Trump shared his solution on Truth Social Saturday morning following the GOP’s Friday refusal of a Democrat proposal to end the shutdown.

“I am recommending to Senate Republicans that the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars currently being sent to money sucking Insurance Companies in order to save the bad Healthcare provided by ObamaCare, BE SENT DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE SO THAT THEY CAN PURCHASE THEIR OWN, MUCH BETTER, HEALTHCARE, and have money left over,” he wrote.

Trump’s suggestion to send cash directly to citizens to spend on healthcare at will comes after Republicans have provided differing reports about the status of a GOP healthcare plan.

Trump broke his plan down further: “In other words, take from the BIG, BAD Insurance Companies, give it to the people, and terminate, per Dollar spent, the worst Healthcare anywhere in the World, ObamaCare.”

Donald Trump's GOP wouldn't allow the continuation of Obamacare subsidies, and the POTUS suddenly announced that he wants to get rid of the current system entirely. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Trump’s cash handout suggestion comes one day after Republicans rejected a plan from Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. The Democrat proposed a one-year extension to the Affordable Care Act subsidies, but the offer was immediately rejected by Senate Majority Leader John Thune. After that, Trump instructed the Senate via Truth Social that they “should not leave town until they have a Deal to end the Democrat Shutdown.”

The current Affordable Care Act subsidies are set to expire at the end of 2025. If that happens, healthcare premiums will dramatically increase for millions of Americans.

The issue has caused already caused major divides within MAGA world. In October, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene went after House Speaker Mike Johnson over the GOP’s lack of a healthcare plan.

“Johnson said he’s got ideas and pages of policy ideas and committees of jurisdiction are working on it, but he refused to give one policy proposal to our GOP conference on our own conference call,” Greene posted on X Oct. 28. Johnson rebutted Greene’s attack, calling her comments “absurd,” in a Fox News interview Nov. 2.

Despite the infighting over the issue, one GOP senator was quick to get on board with the president’s healthcare proposal.

Sen. Rick Scott said that he was already writing up a bill for Florida, sparking concern among those who remembered his connection with what was once the largest healthcare fraud in national history. Andrew Harnik/Getty

Rick Scott of Florida shared Trump’s post, and wrote: “Totally agree, @POTUS! I’m writing the bill right now. We must stop taxpayer money from going to insurance companies and instead give it directly to Americans in HSA-style accounts and let them buy the health care they want. This will increase competition & drive down costs.”

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment regarding additional details on the president’s healthcare plan.