Republican Accidentally Outs Johnson’s Bluff in Shutdown Fight

Jeff Van Drew has been called out for adding yet another unclear qualifier to the riddle of the GOP’s healthcare plans—one which directly contradicts the promises of House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The New Jersey representative offered his take on CNN’s Inside Politics Sunday, suggesting that he and his fellow Republicans could knock together a plan that in about a year.

“You have to have a plan. And the plan is to come up with something better,” he said.

Van Drew added: “That‘s not going to happen in a few weeks. That‘s going to take a good part of the year to have something substantive and real that works. And we can do that.”

Manu Raju asked Jeff Van Drew about the status of healthcare, and the New Jersey rep promised a new and improved system-but said it would take the best part of a year to bring together. CNN

Van Drew was responding to host Manu Raju’s question. “Are you concerned about the backlash from voters if the GOP does not come up with a plan here?” Raju asked.

“Yeah, it is politically stupid,” Van Drew began. “It does not make sense to come up with no plan. Dealing with healthcare. That‘s real. That really helps people.”

After vowing that Trump “cares about real people” and thus has healthcare as a real priority, a timeline that could take “a good part of a year,” contradicts other party messaging.

Mike Johnson claims Republicans have a healthcare plan ready to go, Marge Green said he’s lying, while Van Drew says it is going to take them at least a year to come up with one. https://t.co/Ihgy6jj3QV — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 2, 2025

On X, viewers were quick to point out that this flies in the face of recent claims from other GOP members. Others seemed baffled by Van Drew’s suggested timeline, with Trump refusing to talk about healthcare until the shutdown ends and other Republicans seeming as unsure as Democrats about what coms next.

Van Drew's comments didn't seem to come from the same hymn sheet as Mike Johnson's recent claims, with the House Speaker having teased a presentation on the GOP's plans. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

“Mike Johnson claims Republicans have a healthcare plan ready to go, Marge Green said he’s lying, while Van Drew says it is going to take them at least a year to come up with one,” one person pointed out.

Another theorized: “They’ve had over 10 years to come up with one. I think it’s safe to say that they don’t have one and they never will.”

Speaker Johnson has spoken on healthcare, and claimed to have a 90-minute slideshow on the topic—but he did not share it when he discussed the matter on C-SPAN. The Daily Beast been able to obtain a copy from his office in the weeks since.

On October 27, Johnson claimed at a press conference that the GOP “have a long list of ideas” in order to better healthcare, and are “grabbing the best ideas that we’ve had for years to put it on paper and make it work,” according to PBS.

With Van Drew claiming the GOP needed a year while Johnson said they already had a 'long list of ideas,' MTG recently complained that no plans had been shared among the Republicans. Tom Williams/Getty Images

Meanwhile, as pointed out on Twitter, Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that no healthcare plans have been shared among the Republicans at all.