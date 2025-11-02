NBC’s Data Guru Reveals Who Americans Blame For Shutdown

NBC News Chief Data Analyst showed polls indicating that a month into the government shutdown, Americans largely blame Republicans.

As the two parties continue to exchange blame for the second-longest shutdown in U.S. history, NBC’s Steve Kornacki reported that polls weren’t favoring the MAGA administration and the Republican party.

“We ask the question, who do you blame?” Kornacki explained. “Forty-two percent say Democrats in congress, but 52 percent say it’s either the president’s fault or his party in congress’ fault.”

Kornacki also noted declining support for Trump’s economic policies. Polling shows that a majority of voters in the poll stating that the president has fallen short in helping the middle class, addressing inflation, and managing the economy overall.

People receive groceries in Flordia from the Curley's House Food Bank days before the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits may expire. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

This comes as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) was halted at the beginning of November due to the shutdown, leaving over 40 million low-income families and individuals without electronic benefits to buy food.

Democrats are asking that the budget include an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies to pass the bill through the Senate.

According to a new report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, the shutdown will cost the U.S. economy between $7 billion and $14 billion. Currently, at least 670,000 federal employees are furloughed, while roughly 730,000 continue to work without pay.

Another poll by ABC News, The Washington Post, and Ipsos found that more than 75 percent of voters are worried about the ongoing hiatus, with 43 percent describing themselves as “very concerned.”

Trump,79, is reportedly frustrated with the Democrats not voting to pass a federal budget bill. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

In another setback for Republicans, Kornacki highlighted that voter enthusiasm for the 2026 midterm elections, a year away, is already comparable to levels typically seen on the eve of the midterms.

“This is what’s encouraging for Democrats, troubling for Republicans,” the data analyst told Meet the Press’ Kristen Welker, showing that 66 percent of voters have a high level of interest in the upcoming midterms.

When asked which party they would like to see control Congress after the midterm elections, Democrats hold an 8-point advantage over Republicans in the October poll, up from a nearly even split in March, when 48 percent favored Democrats and 47 percent favored Republicans.

The government shutdown will result in economic losses in the US. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

“That’s the kind of lead Democrats had when they swept to power in Congress in Trump’s first term,” Kornacki said about the results.

The 2018 midterm elections saw Democrats regain control of the House by winning 40 seats, while Republicans kept power in the Senate.

In an interview on CBS’s Sunday Morning, Governor Gavin Newsom argued that the Trump presidency “as we know it” would be “de facto” over if Democrats win control of the House in the 2026 midterm elections.