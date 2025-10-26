Trump Admin Taunts Democrats on Fed Website for Hungry Families
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has changed its website banner to blame Democrats for the inability to fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) due to the federal shutdown. “Senate Democrats have now voted 12 times to not fund the food stamp program,” the website states, adding that “the well has run dry.” The shutdown, which entered its 26th day on Sunday, is now the second-longest in U.S. history. The Senate has failed to pass a Republican spending bill 12 times, with the next vote scheduled for Monday, as Democrats and Republicans continue blaming each other and failing to reach an agreement. On Thursday, the Senate rejected a bill to pay federal workers who will miss paychecks due to the shutdown. The SNAP program provides low-income families and individuals with electronic benefits to buy food, with funds loaded onto a card each month. According to USDA data, SNAP served an average of 41.7 million people per month in 2024. “At this time, no benefits will be issued on November 1,” the USDA website reads, continuing, “We are approaching an inflection point for Senate Democrats.” The targeted website change comes after Democratic-led states copied the Trump administration’s tactic and reiterated on blue-state website banners that SNAP benefits could be cut because of Republicans. The Daily Beast has reached out to the USDA for comment.