Democratic Senator Has Visceral Reaction When Asked if He Backs Schumer

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly was at a loss for words when asked about his support for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

MSNBC anchor Chris Jansing left the Arizona lawmaker flustered during an interview on Monday after she inquired if he supported Schumer leading Senate Democrats moving forward. The New York senator is up for reelection in 2028.

After a long pause and a sharp intake of breath, Kelly, a Navy veteran and former astronaut, decidedly dodged the question and opted to ramble on for over a minute.

“So Chris, again, we found ourselves in a situation I don’t think the Senate has found itself in before,” he said, referring to the record-breakingly long government shutdown.

“I think under any president, Democrat or Republican, they’re gonna care about the American people’s healthcare, and care if they’re going to be able to put food on the table and try to bring down costs, not do the opposite for the American people,” Kelly went on.

“So when I hear folks say things like that, I understand their frustration, but I also hope they understand that we all need to be on the same team here,” he continued. “And what matters at this point is restoring these tax credits if we could do it in December and we’re gonna work really really hard and we’re gonna focus on getting the Republican votes to do that.”

Schumer is under fire after a group of eight Senate Democrats caved and reached a deal with Republicans to end the government shutdown even though he voted against moving forward with it. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

But Jansing wasn’t deterred. “I will note that given two opportunities you did not voice your unequivocal support for Chuck Schumer, but his job at least for the moment is not over,” she responded.

Before she could move on, Kelly interjected. “Chris, Chris, I will say Chuck Schumer and the leadership for the Senate are dealing with an incredibly complex situation where it’s hard to find a way out,” he said. “But I’m going to continue to fight for my constituents and the American people to make life affordable for them.”

Democrats are at odds after the Senate voted 60–40 on Sunday evening, when a group of eight Democrats joined Republicans to reopen the government through a stopgap funding bill that runs until January 30. The deal failed to address healthcare extensions, one of the left-wing’s top priorities.

Schumer, 74, voted against the deal, and slammed Republicans for turning down a Democratic proposal to extend the Obamacare tax credits and open up the government during an impassioned speech on the Senate floor.

Still, he’s faced mounting criticism and calls to step down as he fails to control his own party.

“Senator Schumer is no longer effective and should be replaced,” Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna wrote on X on Sunday in a post viewed almost five million times. “If you can’t lead the fight to stop healthcare premiums from skyrocketing for Americans, what will you fight for?”

Democratic Rep. Mike Levin echoed the same sentiment on Monday. “Chuck Schumer has not met this moment and Senate Democrats would be wise to move on from his leadership,” he wrote in a post on X.

