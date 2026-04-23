Jimmy Kimmel Sounds Alarm After Disastrous RFK Jr. Hearing

Jimmy Kimmel spotted a number of worrying signs with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s performance in his latest Senate hearing.

The Secretary of Health and Human Services was grilled by the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday. Senator Elizabeth Warren questioned him about TrumpRx, the Trump administration’s drug discount site.

Kennedy admitted that Trump did not confirm with him who the new CDC director would be. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

“He claims that TrumpRx has reduced prices by as much as 600%,” Warren said about the president. “600%, which I think means companies should be paying you to take their drugs.”

Kennedy responded, “President Trump has a different way of calculating. ... If you have a $600 drug and you reduce it to 10, that’s a 600% reduction.“

Kimmel roasted Kennedy’s explanation in his monologue on Wednesday, joking, “Who are you going to believe, [Trump] or math? Have you ever bankrupted a casino? I don’t think so."

The most concerning part of Kennedy’s hearing was not his defense of Trump’s math skills, Kimmel argued, but his breathing.

“The actual math is 98%, not 600%, but let’s not get caught up in semantics,” Kimmel said. “Let’s just be quiet and listen to Robert Kennedy breathe.”

Kimmel showed more footage from the hearing. Although members of the Senate committee were speaking, the sound of Kennedy’s struggled breathing still echoed throughout the courtroom.

“You understand, our Secretary of Health is dying before our eyes,” Kimmel told viewers. “And no one is doing anything about it.”

Kennedy has long suffered from spasmodic dysphonia, a neurological condition that interferes with a person’s vocal chords and causes staggered speech. However, the condition would not necessarily explain why Kennedy was breathing so loud on Wednesday.

Kennedy’s health has long been subject to scrutiny, in part due to his 2024 admission that doctors once found a dead worm in his brain.

The health secretary’s later confessions, such as his apparent habit of picking up dead animals like bears and raccoons while on the road, have also sparked confusion and concern.

In a recent biography of Kennedy, RFK Jr.: The Fall and Rise, author Isabel Vincent alleged that he even cut off the penis of the raccoon he found.

“He’s got his kids in a minivan. He stops. He sees a dead raccoon,” Vincent wrote. “He stops, leaves the kids in the van, and cuts off the penis of the raccoon in order to study it later.”