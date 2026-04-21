RFK Jr. Admits Trump Undermined and Ignored Him on Key Pick

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testified that President Donald Trump didn’t bother to ask him for input on Erica Schwartz, who has been nominated to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The health and human services secretary said that while he had met with her on “multiple occasions” before her nomination, including to discuss her views on vaccines, he admitted that Trump did not seek his input on her nomination.

Kennedy testified to the ‌House ⁠Energy and Commerce Committee’s Health Subcommittee that HHS chief counsel Chris Klomp, the number two at the department, had spoken with Trump about Schwartz’s nomination.

Kennedy admitted that Trump did not confirm with him who the new CDC director would be. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

The president tapped Schwartz, who was the deputy surgeon general during his first term, to head the CDC last week.

The agency has been swarmed with controversy, particularly after the termination of former Director Susan Monarez, who was fired less than a month on the job after she refused to terminate top agency scientists and implement changes to vaccine recommendations without a scientific review, both requests of Kennedy.

Schwartz’s nomination comes as the Trump White House has been looking to reel in Kennedy’s controversial health policies, dubbed Make America Healthy Again, ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

While the Trump administration has indicated it views Kennedy’s MAHA coalition as an essential voting bloc to secure strong turnout in the upcoming election, the White House does believe some of its vaccine messaging is too polarizing.

“Vaccines are not popular issues to talk about,” one administration official told the Washington Post last month. “It goes back to polling.”

Kennedy is reportedly in low standing with the Trump White House over his controversial initiatives. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Kennedy, a longtime vaccine conspiracy theorist, has not been entirely successful in his quest to entirely upend vaccines in the U.S., but he has been successful in changing the recommendations for the childhood vaccine schedule and making the COVID-19 vaccine more inaccessible.

Schwartz, unlike Kennedy, has no known ties to anti-vaxxers.

During questioning at Tuesday’s hearing, Kennedy did not commit to implementing any vaccine guidance that would be issued by Schwartz.

“You’ll probably fire her because you will not accept recommendations based on science,” California Democratic Rep. Raul Ruiz told Kennedy, in reference to Monarez’s firing.

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment.

Kennedy faced a grilling on Tuesday on his controversial health policies. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Trump skirting around his top health advisor comes as he has been rethinking his Cabinet officials as the administration is weighing strategies, including firing more officials, ahead of the midterms, which are already expected to be disastrous for Republicans.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Kennedy’s “standing among some staff is at a new low.”