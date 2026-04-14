Jimmy Kimmel Spots Glaring Issue With Trump’s Jesus Post That Everyone Missed

Jimmy Kimmel pointed out just how ludicrous President Trump’s photograph depicting himself as Jesus was by spotting a fundamental error: his normal-sized hands.

Hours after publicly ranting against Pope Leo XIV, the 79-year-old president posted an AI-generated photograph of himself looking like Jesus Christ, covered in celestial light, and surrounded by disciples—an ill-advised choice that angered even his MAGA fanbase.

Kimmel decided to take a hard look at the bizarre image and noticed that Trump’s hands appeared “normal size,” seemingly reflecting the president’s long-held insecurity about his real-life “tiny hands.”

“The first problem I see is his hands are normal size. That’s not realistic,” the late-night host quipped, zooming into the president’s hands.

The president's account deleted the image from Truth Social on Monday. Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

The president has had a long-documented obsession since the 1980s with informing people that he has normal-sized hands, leading many to allege otherwise. In one bizarre interview with The Washington Post, when Trump was the Republican pick for president, he insisted several times that his hands are “fine.” Trump included multiple other descriptions of his hands, telling the publication’s editorial board that they are: “normal,” “strong,” “good size,” “great,” and “slightly large, actually.”

Years later, Kimmel isn’t buying it. The late-night host ran through several other abnormalities in Trump’s post, including “fight-jets,” or “the F-16s of peace, if you will.”

Elsewhere in the loaded work of art, as Kimmel pointed out, is “some sort of demogorgon from ‘Stranger Things.’”

But what astounded Kimmel the most was the man lying in front of Trump on the hospital bed, looking suspiciously like Jeffrey Epstein. “Even AI can’t keep him from his BF, Jeff!” Kimmel said.

In his Monday night monologue, Kimmel characterized the president as "reckless and a liar and just ridiculous in general." Getty/The Daily Beast

The TV host and Trump nemesis paused his analysis to explain the backlash Trump faced after his post, which led the 79-year-old president to delete it in a rare move.

“This little detour into messiah status did not get Trump the reaction he was hoping for from the Christian community,” Kimmel explained. “Overall, they’re not on board with the whole false idols thing. And a lot of people were upset. So Trump or his team deleted the post, which is notable because his account almost never deletes his crazy posts. Last week, when he threatened to kill a civilization, that’s still up. The Jesus post is down. So you know this one was trouble.”

Trump said the AI-generated post was supposed to depict him as a doctor, not Jesus. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The president later attempted to defend his post with a dubious explanation, telling a reporter at the White House, “It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better.”

Kimmel bashed Trump’s excuse, telling his audience, “This is why, on top of being reckless and a liar and just ridiculous in general, Trump is also a coward.”

“I don’t know which is more offensive,” he continued, “How dumb he is, or how dumb he thinks we are.”

Pope Leo spoke to reporters on his way to Africa, where he addressed reporters about Trump’s attack on him. ALBERTO PIZZOLI/via REUTERS

The image fueled an already growing controversy following Trump’s lengthy, pointed post attacking the pope, who has been critical of the president’s policies amid the Iran war. “We have a fight between the president and the pope,” Kimmel informed his audience. “The world has become a real-life episode of South Park.”