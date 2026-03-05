Jimmy Kimmel Takes on ICE Barbie Affair Rumors

Jimmy Kimmel was riveted by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem‘s senate hearing on Wednesday after she was repeatedly grilled over her alleged affair with her top advisor Corey Lewandowski.

Noem and Lewandowski, both married to other people, have repeatedly denied having an affair. The rumors have followed the two even before President Trump’s second term.

The rumors stretch back to 2021, when Noem addressed the allegations, tweeting, “These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie. These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help.” The post appears to have since been deleted.

Their affair has since been described by one FEMA official as the “worst-kept secret in D.C.”

The two had become especially close during Trump’s 2024 campaign, Politico alleged in January 2025. A month later, the Daily Beast reported that Lewandowski had been spotted taking out the trash at Noem’s Washington apartment.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was confronted about her rumored affair with Corey Lewandowski in a hearing on Capitol Hill on March 4. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

At her hearing on Wednesday, Noem was asked directly by Democratic Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove if she had ever “had sexual relations” with Lewandowski during her time as Secretary.

Noem responded, “I am shocked that we’re going down and peddling tabloid garbage in this committee today.”

Bryon Noem, husband of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, looks on as she testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on March 04, 2026 in Washington, DC. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

When Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz asked her a follow-up question about her relationship with Lewandowski, Noem responded, “I think the ridiculousness of this and the tabloids that you are quoting and referencing are insane.”

Noem added, “And this has been something that I’ve refuted for years, and I continue to do that.”

Moskowitz asked her to give a clear “no” to the question, but Noem didn’t say directly.

An amused Kimmel responded to the clip, “How do you think this goes over when she goes home to her husband? ‘How was work today, hon? Anything interesting happen?’”

Kimmel didn’t seem to believe Noem’s protests against the affair rumors.

The late-night host showed a photo of Noem and Lewandowski together during the 2024 presidential election, quipping that the two were “just wearing jeans and having fun.”

“I’m rooting for those two,” Kimmel added. “I really am.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kimmel sharing photo of Noem and Lewandowski during Trump 2024 presidential campaign. ABC

House Democrats explained they were questioning Noem about her alleged affair because they were concerned that Lewandowski, who had no national security or law enforcement experience prior to joining Noem’s team, wasn’t qualified for his position.

“You’ve called Corey Lewandowski a special government employee,” Moskowitz said to Noem. “I understand what government means, I understand what employee means, ok, but I don’t know what makes him special.”

At the end of the hearing, Moskowitz gifted Noem a “new Coast Guard blankie, the one you lost.”

It was a not-so-subtle reference to a Wall Street Journal report claiming that Lewandowski had attempted to fire their plane’s pilot when Noem’s heated blanket had been left behind during a plane switch.

The Daily Mail later reported that the blanket had been “a cover story,” and that what had actually been left behind was a bag of Noem’s that may have contained “embarrassing” items.

When asked about the continued affair rumors in February, a DHS spokesman told The Daily Beast that it “doesn’t waste time with salacious, baseless gossip.”