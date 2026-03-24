Jimmy Kimmel Unloads on ‘Petty Little B***h’ Trump

Jimmy Kimmel has slammed Donald Trump for his vile response to Robert Mueller’s death, and ripped MAGA loyalists for attempting to defend the president.

Trump, 79, responded to the former FBI director’s passing by writing on Truth Social, “Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

Kimmel fired back, saying, “No matter how busy he is, President Trump will always carve out time to be a petty little b---h.”

Donald Trump celebrated the death of former FBI director and decorated veteran Robert Mueller. Reuters

The late-night host paid tribute to Mueller, who died at 81 on March 20. He served as director of the FBI during both the Obama and Biden administrations and was a decorated Vietnam War veteran, receiving a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.

“Trump dodged Vietnam and wore bronzing cream. That’s about all they have in common,” Kimmel quipped, referring to widespread allegations that the president dodged the draft with a timely diagnosis of bone spurs in his heels.

Robert Mueller volunteered for the Marines after graduating from Prince­ton in 1966. National Archives

Kimmel also tore into Trump’s loyal supporters, who spent the weekend defending the president and slandering Mueller. Among them was Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who suggested that Trump deserves sympathy because as special counsel Mueller led the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“Kristen, I was with the president at the green room at Davos, and there was a video playing of what may have been an illegal raid on his home at Mar-a-Lago,” Bessent, 63, told NBC’s Kristen Welker.

“They are going through his wife’s wardrobe, and I watched the look in his eye, and I think that neither one of us can understand what has been done to the president and to his family,” Bessent said.

Kimmel responded, “That’s right. Before you criticize a man for spitting on a hero’s grave, try walking around in his shoes, which you will find in the closet at his country club next to a box of highly classified documents.”

Robert Mueller retired from the FBI in 2013 and later was served as special counsel. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The comedian also pointed out that the August 2022 raid in question wasn’t ordered by Mueller, who retired from the FBI in 2013. Kimmel roasted Trump and his “butt-kiss brigade” and “lackeys,” and also denounced the president’s decision to comment on Mueller’s death in the first place.

“The thing about this is the thing that makes it so deeply childish is Trump didn’t have to say anything. He could have just said nothing. Same way he’s been doing with the Trump-Epstein files all along,” Kimmel quipped. “He could have kept his mouth shut.”

“I have to say, I’m getting worried about the president. Something’s wrong with him. Something is even wronger with him than it was a year ago.”