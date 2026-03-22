Trump’s Goons Thirst Over His Twisted Insult to a Dead Hero

Donald Trump’s sick post celebrating the death of Robert Mueller set off a frenzy among his supporters online.

Trump sycophant and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer was among the most prominent voices backing the sentiment, writing: “We shouldn’t be sad when bad people die.”

Laura Loomer posted on X in support of Trump's insult following the death of Robert Mueller. X

It was a stark endorsement of Trump’s vile message that quickly gained traction among his base.

Conservative activist Andrew Pollack wrote that the former FBI director “deserves 0 respect, alive or dead,” accusing him of trying to “humiliate and jail” Trump and his family.

Former Trump official Michael Caputo lashed out at critics calling for restraint, saying they could “pound sand,” before posting a celebratory video of Trump dancing with the caption: “Let’s dance!”

Caputo also shared a graphic declaring: “ROBERT MUELLER IS BURNING IN HELL!”

Michael Caputo declares on X that Robert Mueller is "burning in hell" X

Others veered into conspiracy theories.

Far-right online agitator Mike Cernovich falsely claimed Mueller had “tried to murder Trump and his family,” while also alleging—without evidence—that he had framed innocent people in other cases.

Conservative columnist Kurt Schlichter issued a grim post of his own, calling Mueller “garbage” and insisting, “I think Trump was too kind.”

Former Trump adviser supports the president's reaction to the news of the death of Robert Mueller, sharing a video of Trump dancing. X

Trump allies also worked to amplify the message.

Communications director Steven Cheung reposted the president’s comment, helping push it further into conservative media ecosystems where it quickly gained traction.

MAGA commentator Mike Cernovich defends celebrating the death of Robert Mueller on X. X

The wave of reactions followed Trump’s own post on Truth Social Saturday from Mar-a-Lago.

“Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people.”

Mueller, a Bronze Star combat veteran known for his devout faith, devotion to his family, and public service, led the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, earning the ire of Trump. He died at 81 on Friday night.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung reposts a screenshot of Trump's comments following the death of Robert Mueller. X

Trump’s post also drew swift backlash from critics, who pointed to what they described as glaring hypocrisy.

Former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau warned the reaction could come back to haunt Trump’s supporters.

Crooked Media founder Jon Favreau responds to Trump's reaction to the death of Robert Mueller. X

“One day, Donald Trump will die, and his supporters will try to punish the people who say things like this,” he wrote.

Former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan made a similar point, arguing the response had effectively “opened the door” for others to mirror the same language in the future.

Zeteo News founder Mehdi Hasan responds to Trump's post following the death of Robert Mueller. X