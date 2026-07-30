Kimmel’s Trump Jab Helps Oscar Winner Score $1M

A late-night television joke mocking Trump helped deliver a seven-figure jackpot for charity on national television.

Actor Ben Affleck and Jeopardy! champion Jamie Ding clinched the grand prize on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire after correctly answering the final question, thanks to an assist from host Jimmy Kimmel.

The million-dollar question asked the pair to identify which pair of names had never been given to turkeys pardoned by a U.S. president, with options of Peanut Butter & Jelly, Tater & Tot, Mac & Cheese, and Spaghetti & Meatball.

Trump pardons Gobble, one of the National Thanksgiving turkeys, during the White House turkey pardon ceremony in the Rose Garden on November 25, 2025. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Looking at the options, Affleck said, “You must be kidding me,” and suggested using their Phone-A-Friend lifeline. But when Kimmel reminded them of their Ask-the-Host option, Affleck pivoted. “No. We might as well have Jimmy help,” he said.

To which Kimmel joked, “Alright, I don’t have to give you any of my f---ing thoughts, if you don’t want.”

Affleck appealed to the host’s news appetite. “Actually, you’re very good with cooking and food, current events too. Actually, you might know this,” the Good Will Hunting star said.

“You’re absolutely right,” Kimmel replied. “I do a bit about this on the show. Every year.”

The host explained that while the names Spaghetti and Meatball did not ring a bell, he could easily picture them as a late-night gag aimed at Trump. “I could see me adding a big bowl in Donald Trump’s hands and him slurping up the spaghetti and meatballs,” Kimmel joked. “That one sounds like it wasn’t the one to me.”

Kimmel lent a helping hand. ABC

Affleck was convinced. “This is the person that would actually be paying attention to every pardoned turkey’s name,” he said. “Probably the best person in the world to ask this question to.”

Kimmel added, “If I’m wrong, I’m so sorry. But Spaghetti and Meatball is my final answer.”

The pair locked in Spaghetti & Meatball, landing them $1 million. The payout goes directly to Affleck’s foundation, the Eastern Congo Initiative, which supports community-based organizations in a region “severely impacted by a very traumatic war.”