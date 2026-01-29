Joe Rogan Breaks Silence on Awards Show Snub: ‘I Already Won’

When the Golden Globes debuted a new category for Best Podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience was notably left off the list of nominees. And on Thursday, Rogan explained why it happened that way.

Rogan finally revealed that he simply never submitted his show for consideration. “I didn’t submit,” he said. “They asked me to submit to be nominated for the Golden Globes, and you had to pay $500. And the $500 is for paperwork or whatever. I said, ‘No.’ Like, I don’t care. I already won. You can’t tell me I didn’t win. I’ve been number one for six years in a row.”

“All of a sudden, you’re going to have a contest in front of all these people wearing tuxedos, and you’re going to say, ‘Now I’m not number one?’ Like, f--- off. I don’t care that I’m number one, but I am in fact number one. So, if all of a sudden you have a contest to decide who’s really number one amongst us…like, that’s amongst you. You’re allowed to have your opinion. You like Amy Poehler better than me? That’s great.”

Amy Poehler won the Golden Globes first ever award for Best Podcast. Rich Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

Poehler took home the award for her podcast Good Hang, beating out other nominees, Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard, The Mel Robbins Podcast, Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy, NPR’s Up First, and SmartLess with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes.

Rogan said Thursday that he’d never seen her podcast. “You gave it to a famous person, which, you know, in that world, that’s what they do… You give it to Amy Pohler, amongst their circles, it’s not going to have any criticism.”

“I don’t know if, amongst her group, if I listen to all of them, I would decide that hers is number one. But I just know that I didn’t submit,” he continued. “I don’t want to be a part of that. I don’t care. You’re just a group of people that just decide all of a sudden that you’re going to give an award out. You got a you get a trophy. F--- off.”

Rogan said he didn't take the steps to be considered for the Best Podcast Award. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

While Rogan said he wanted no part of the awards process, others in the “anti-woke” crowd, such as Bill Maher and Megyn Kelly, have complained that his lack of a nomination undermines the whole category.

Kelly has given long-winded explanations more than once for why she wasn’t named amongst the nominees, despite being shortlisted. She said earlier this month that she would rather “put a bullet in my brain” than shmooze awards judges into voting for her and claimed she “pulled our show from consideration.”

“Joe Rogan, who blows all of us out of the water when it comes to ratings, did not get the nomination,” Kelly said last month, arguing his omission proves that “the whole thing is rigged. It’s not an honest system.”

Maher similarly complained after losing his category for best TV stand-up at the Globes this year. “It was glaring that Joe Rogan was not nominated,” Maher said, since Rogan’s podcast is “popular, and it is known.”

“So, you’re going to have an inaugural podcast category, maybe… it just speaks to living in the Bluesky bubble,” he added at the time.

But Rogan declared that it was not the liberal snub his supporters think it was. “Awards for art are crazy,” he said. “Like ‘This is the best.’ To who? To a group of f---ing people that we deem the gatekeepers of all that’s appropriate?”