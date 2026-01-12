Megyn Kelly Melts Down Over ‘Racist’ Golden Globes Presenter

Megyn Kelly brazenly accused Golden Globes presenter Wanda Sykes of being “racist” during her remarks at Sunday night’s awards show.

Sykes took a jab at MAGA’s reversal of diversity and inclusion initiatives across the country when she told the audience Sunday night, “There’s some people p---ed off that a queer Black woman is up here doing the job of two mediocre white guys.”

The comment really set Kelly off, who shook her head after playing the clip on her YouTube show and saying, “It’s so racist. So racist.”

Kelly said Sykes's Golden Globes comments were "so racist." Rich Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

“If they were white and they were guys, you gotta dismiss them as mediocre. ‘Everybody sucks, but I am the oppressed, queer Black woman doing it all, shout out from me,’ like begging them to applaud for her,” Kelly continued. “You’re pathetic, Wanda Sykes. Do better.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Sykes for comment.

Sykes also used her time to roast the nominees in the stand-up comedy category, which included Bill Maher, Brett Goldstein, Kevin Hart, Kumail Nanjiani, Ricky Gervais, and Sarah Silverman, before revealing the winner.

Some of her most biting comments were aimed at Maher, whom she quipped we should all see “a little less” of. He did not appear amused by the joke at his expense.

But she also went hard after Gervais, who won the award despite not showing up at the ceremony. Sykes accepted the prize on his behalf and pointedly thanked “the trans community.” The comment was a nod to the years of backlash the most frequent Golden Globes host received for making jokes at that population’s expense.

“So disrespectful. How dare you?” Kelly complained after reading Sykes’ comment for her viewers. Gervais is “the greatest to ever host the Globes because he’s been standing up for women’s rights,” she declared. “Golden Globes, she should never be allowed to present again.”

Kelly praised Gervais as “the greatest to ever host the Globes because he’s been standing up for women’s rights.” Handout/Getty Images

Kelly also carved out time in her rant to insist (again) that she was not “snubbed” in the Best Podcast category, after The Megyn Kelly Show was shortlisted for the award, but not nominated.

Kelly said Monday that she would rather “put a bullet in my brain” than shmooze awards judges into voting for her show. “We pulled our show from consideration,” she said, though her explanatory comments make it unclear whether she actually “withdrew” on principle or simply didn’t fill out the entry form.

She had plenty to say about the declared winner’s podcast, Amy Poehler’s Good Hang, however.

“She has a great, really, really insightful podcast, which you really feel enriched after watching,” Kelly said sarcastically before rolling a clip of Poehler asking Gwenyth Paltrow what her favorite time is to eat dinner. Kelly insisted her own show takes much more work to put together than Poehler’s.

“For this show, trust me, it takes a lot of prep to find all those sound bites, to get a feel for the narrative, to present in a way that tells a story, and makes it easy and yet enjoyable for you to consume. The whole team puts a lot of hours into that kind of thing,” she said.