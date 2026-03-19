Joe Rogan Brutally Mocks Trump: ‘Crazy Thing to Say’

Joe Rogan did a comical impression of Donald Trump in a new episode of his podcast out Thursday while mocking his “crazy” comments about Canada.

Rogan was hosting Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre in the episode, during which the host brought up Trump’s threats about making Canada the 51st state.

“I just wish he’d knock that s--t off so that we can get back to talking about the things that we can do, as two separate countries that are actually friends,” Poilievre told Rogan.

“I think, at first, everyone thought it was a joke because we’ve always had these jokes like, you know, one day we’re going to take over Vermont, and Detroit should be part of Canada, and all that stuff. But then he kept saying it and saying it,” the politician continued. “A lot of people got upset about it.”

Joe Rogan Experience/YouTube

“Understandably!” Rogan agreed. “I mean, it’s a crazy thing to say. I talked to him on the phone about it. It was like, so funny.”

He then mocked Trump’s voice: “He was like, ‘At first I was joking, but then the people are like ‘It’s a good idea.’ That’s not a good idea.” Trump’s most influential supporter then laughed openly at the president’s expense.

The podcaster has broken with Trump on several key moves since Trump was elected, including his immigration crackdowns, his handling of the Epstein files, and his attacks on Iran.

Rogan has broken with Trump on several key issues since playing a major role in getting him re-elected the second time. YouTube

“We love Americans as neighbors and friends, but we want to be unique, and we want to be sovereign as Canadians,” said Poilievre, who is running to be the country’s next prime minister.

As for Trump’s declaration to Rogan that “people” think a U.S. takeover of Canada is “a good idea,” Poilievre said, “Nobody’s saying that. I can assure him of that.”

Poilievre tied his comments to Trump’s tariff threats against his country. The Canadian MAGA proponent told CTV News in January that, if elected, he would “retaliate” if Trump enforced the tariffs. “We should get the tariffs out ‘cause there’s so much we could be doing together as neighbors and partners if we got rid of those tariffs,” he said.