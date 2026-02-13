Joe Rogan Tears Into Trump Over Epstein Files Chaos

Podcaster Joe Rogan went after President Donald Trump for his administration’s mishandling of the Epstein files and its failure to protect the victims of the pedophile sex trafficker.

“It’s crazy,” Rogan said on his latest show, discussing the botched release of the Epstein files. “The whole thing is crazy because like... why have you protected people?”

Discussing a torture video that was reportedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, a leading Dubai businessman, Rogan said of Bin Sulayem, “Why is his name redacted? Why would your name be redacted if you’re not a victim?”

“Like, this is what’s crazy about all this,” Rogan continued. “How come you redact some people and you don’t redact other people? Like, what is this? This is not good. None of this is good for this administration.”

Rogan endorsed Trump in the 2024 election, citing concerns about Tim Walz's honesty as his reason for doing so. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Referring to Trump’s claims that the Epstein files were part of a “Democrat-inspired hoax,” Rogan said, “It looks terrible for Trump when he was saying that none of this was real. This is all a hoax. This is not a hoax. Like, did you not know? Maybe he didn’t know, if you want to be charitable, but this is definitely not a hoax. And if you’ve got redacted people’s names and these people aren’t victims, you’re not protecting the victim. So, what are you doing?”

“And how come all this s--t is not released?” he added. While the Justice Department has released over 3.5 million files from the investigation into the late pedophile, it is in possession of roughly 6 million files in total. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said that the second and most recent file dump would be the last.

Rogan himself is named in the Epstein files, though as he noted in a recent interview with actor–and wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—Cheryl Hines, he was in the files for refusing to meet Epstein.

“Jeffrey Epstein was trying to meet with me. And I was like, what? Like, no thanks,” Rogan said.

“Aren’t you glad [you didn’t go]?” Hines asked.

“It’s not even a possibility that I would’ve ever went, especially after I Googled him,” Rogan replied.

Trump and Epstein were close pals for years. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Rogan, whose podcast consistently tops the YouTube, Apple, and Spotify charts, endorsed Trump in the 2024 election, citing concerns about Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Trump himself appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience shortly before the election in a bid to sway undecided younger male voters.

But Rogan has since hit out at Trump, accusing him of causing chaos using ICE raids across the U.S. to distract from his administration’s delay in releasing the Epstein files.

On a January episode of Rogan’s podcast, comedian Ehsan Ahmad noted that the Trump administration hadn’t released any new files “for a minute,” but that the outrage had been “drowned out by everything else that’s been going on with like Somalians and the ICE shooting. It feels like that’s completely drowned out anything about it.”

“I think some of that’s on purpose,” Rogan whispered in response.

Rogan had previously criticized ICE’s aggressive tactics, comparing them to those of the Gestapo, Adolf Hitler’s secret police. “Are we really gonna be the Gestapo?” Rogan said on his podcast in January. “‘Where’s your papers?’ Is that what we’ve come to?”

He also criticized the president for comments he made following the murder of beloved director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele.

“Look, there’s no justification for what [Trump] did that makes any sense in a compassionate society. It’s no different than people that were celebrating when Charlie Kirk got shot,” Rogan told Shane Gillis in December.

Rogan has also seemingly been reckoning with the fact that the man he endorsed for president may not be fit for office, agreeing with Tom Segura in December when the comedian said Trump was “losing it.”