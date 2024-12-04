Podcaster Joe Rogan explained recently what led him to make an 11th hour endorsement of Donald Trump: concerns about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s honesty.

On “The Joe Rogan Experience” last week, Rogan said he took issue with how the former vice presidential candidate talked about his military experience and his travels abroad.

Walz, who never saw combat while in the National Guard, once said on the campaign trail, “I’ve been voting for common sense legislation that protects the Second Amendment, but we can do background checks. We can research the impacts of gun violence. We can make sure those weapons of war, that I carried in war, are only carried in war.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Rogan got involved in the Presidential race because he was radicalized by Tim Walz:



“You’re telling me that you don’t care if someone is a liar? You don’t care if they lie about their military rank, where they served? You don’t care if they lie about being an assistant? You… pic.twitter.com/lb1EhyClgE — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 3, 2024

Walz also admitted that he misspoke when he said he was “in Hong Kong during the deadly Tiananmen Square protests in the spring of 1989.” Walz was in the city that August, and said he simply got the timeline confused.

Rogan took these gaffes so seriously that he threw his support behind Trump, despite the long track record of the notoriously truth-averse Republican nominee.

“I wanted to stay out of the presidential election s--t because it’s so gross,” he said.

“This is so nuts. When that Tim Walz guy—it’s so nuts that guy was going to be the vice president. You’re telling me this whole thing is fake, then. You’re telling me that you don’t care if someone is a liar? You don’t care if they lie about their military rank? Where they served? You don’t care if they lie about being an assistant—you don’t care if they lie about Tiananmen Square?” Rogan continued.

“There are just too many things. This is so crazy. You would get fired if you were an assistant manager at a f---ing oil change company. Jiffy Lube would fire you!”