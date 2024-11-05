Joe Rogan Endorses Donald Trump Just Hours Before Voting Begins

Find the Daily Beast’s coverage of the 2024 election here. Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

Podcast host and MMA commentator Joe Rogan endorsed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on the eve of Election Day—netting Trump a huge endorsement from the popular podcast host hours before voting begins.

Rogan made the endorsement while reposting Monday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, which featured a nearly three hour interview with billionaire Elon Musk–who has become one of the loudest and most prominent Trump supporters since endorsing him in July.

The great and powerful @elonmusk.

If it wasn't for him we'd be fucked. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way.

For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump.

Enjoy the podcast pic.twitter.com/LdBxZFVsLN — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) November 5, 2024

Rogan did not endorse the former president during the interview with Musk, but spoke glowingly of the Republican nominee with the SpaceX CEO.

Trump sat down for an interview with Rogan on Oct. 25. His vice presidential pick, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, also went on the podcast last week.

Rogan tried to book an interview with Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, but the vice president’s campaign was reticent to sit down with the podcaster for his typical interview length, which can sometimes run as long as three hours at his Austin, Texas studio.

The former president almost immediately addressed the endorsement at his rally in Pennsylvania alongside former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, thanking the podcast host and complimenting his reach.

🚨 President Trump just learned in real time on stage in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania that Joe Rogan endorsed him:



"Thank you, Joe! That's so nice." https://t.co/DtwDuYIBqc pic.twitter.com/4cVTUiRKZO — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 5, 2024

“I have some more big news, Megyn, I’m just getting this right now,” Trump told the crowd in Pittsburgh. “So somebody that’s very, very respected asked me to do his show two weeks ago, and I said, ‘why not?’ And to me it’s very big because he’s the biggest there is I guess, in that world by far, somebody said ‘the biggest beyond anybody in a long time’ and his name is Joe Rogan and he’s never done this before. Thank you Joe. That’s so nice. And he doesn’t do that.”