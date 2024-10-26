Joe Rogan to Donald Trump: You Said a Lot of Crazy S**t

Donald Trump’s highly-anticipated appearance on the ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast aired Friday, and Rogan spent the nearly three-hour conversation covering Trump’s most unhinged claims.

Attempting to add a bit of levity and self-awareness to the talk, Rogan asked Trump why the media seems to be so fixated on everything that he says and does. In response, the former president tried to play coy.

“I don’t know why the media are so obsessed with me,” he said.

To which Rogan responded, “I do. Because you say crazy s---.” Rogan then proceeded to ask Trump about his “crazy s---,” including his claims that he lost the 2020 election because it was “stolen,” his penchant for rambling off topic and complimenting Hitler, UFOs, and his flirtation with eugenics-based beliefs.

Trump was still unable to come to grips that he lost the 2020 election, and Rogan laughed in his face in response.

“I won by like,” Trump said, “I lost by like… I didn’t lose.”

Then he claimed he lost by a narrow margin.

“They say I lost, Joe, they say I lost by 22,000 votes,” Trump continued. “That’s like one one-tenth of one percent, it’s less than that. It’s a tiny little thing. Twenty-two thousand votes that’s spread all over this period.”

Pressing Trump to provide proof the election was “stolen,” Rogan asked, “How do you think you were robbed?”

“Well, let’s start, let’s start at the top and the easy ones,” said Trump. “They were supposed to get legislative approval to do the things they did, and they didn’t get it in many cases, they didn’t get it.”

Rogan pressed more, “What things?”

“Anything,” said Trump. “Like for extensions of the voting, for voting earlier.”

Speaking in generalities, he pointed a finger at the state of Wisconsin, which went to Joe Biden over Trump by a narrow margin.

“You don’t have to go any further than that. If you take a look at Wisconsin, they virtually admitted that the election was rigged, robbed, and stolen,” claimed Trump.

When Rogan asked if he ever planned to formally present his claims, Trump changed the subject to Hunter Biden’s laptop and cited baseless claims that the laptop was sent from Russia.

However, during the conversation, Trump did address is habit of rambling off to another subject and called it a “weave.”

“I always talk about, you know, I like to give long the weave,” said Trump. Despite it being difficult to follow, and some worrying that he is showing signs of cognitive decline, Trump said “it comes back home for the right people.”

On the subject of home, Rogan asked Trump what he learned from his time in office about UFOs and intelligent life visiting Earth.

“They told me a lot,” said Trump.

“How much can you tell? How does that work?” he said.

“Well based on Hunter Biden, I can say whatever the hell I want,” said Trump.

However, Trump did pledge to release information about the assassination of John F. Kennedy that he said could be a “national security risk” if revealed to the public.

“There’s a Martin Luther King file, too, by the way, that they’d like to see,” said Trump. “The conversation also turned to the two assassination attempts on Trump’s life.”

Addressing the assassination attempts on his own life, Trump revealed a tiny scar left on his ear after the July 13 incident.

“It nicked right there,” said Trump, gesturing to his ear.

“It healed up pretty f---ing good’, said Rogan.

“Yeah it’s pretty good,” Trump added. “It’s not like some of the wrestlers some of the UFC fighters… but it makes me a tougher guy.”

Watch Trump’s full interview with Rogan below.