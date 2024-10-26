Trump Embraces ‘Dark MAGA’ With Garish Fashion Statement

Donald Trump has seemingly come out in full support of the “Dark MAGA” alt-right conspiracy movement with his latest campaign swag.

The GOP presidential nominee arrived at his rally in Traverse City, Michigan, on Friday sporting a MAGA cap that was blacked out with gold accents instead of its usual red. The style, seen on Elon Musk and other die-hard Trump supporters, has become a dog whistle of sorts for people who believe that Trump must return to the White House at all costs—even if by force.

The Tesla CEO and billionaire gleefully told the audience at Trump’s last rally in Butler, Pennsylvania that he was “not just MAGA.” He added, pointing to a blacked out MAGA hat, “I’m Dark MAGA.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Following her son’s lead, Musk’s mother Maye proved that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree with her own Dark MAGA post seemingly calling for her millions of followers to commit voter fraud.

“The Democrats have given us another option. You don’t have to register to vote,” she wrote on the app Saturday. “On Election Day, have 10 fake names, go to 10 polling booths and vote 10 times. That’s 100 votes, and it’s not illegal. Maybe we should work the system too.”

The former president arrived hours late to his Traverse City rally, reported the Detroit News, because he was recording his highly-anticipated appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast. But his lateness didn’t sit right with many supporters.

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a campaign rally in Traverse City, Michigan, U.S., October 25, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Barria Carlos Barria/REUTERS

“Tonight is a reminder that Donald Trump only cares about himself, even if that means leaving thousands of people out in the cold for hours on end,” said Shafeeqa Kolia, a rapid response director for Harris’ Michigan campaign.

But the faithful MAGA fans stayed to hear him run through all his usual wild and baseless claims.

“The United States is now an occupied country,” he claimed in reference to immigration in his nearly 70-minute address.

He added, “Nov. 5, 2024 will be liberation day in America.”