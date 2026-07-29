Joe Rogan Mocks MAGA’s ‘Made Up’ Culture War Meltdown

Joe Rogan is sitting this MAGA meltdown out.

The Trump-friendly podcaster slammed critics of The Odyssey, who have been griping about Christopher Nolan’s casting of Black actress Lupita Nyong’o and trans actor Elliot Page, in the latest episode of his podcast.

“Who f---ing cares?” Rogan told hist guest, actor Tim Robbins, on Wednesday. The pair were discussing their nostalgia for the earlier days of the moviegoing experience when the subject came up.

“There’s so many different like there’s so much content, but yet there’s not that one thing that was a really big part of the movie experience when we were younger. And that idea that there’s some exciting movie coming out on Friday and we’re going to go to it,” Rogan began.

Matt Damon is Odysseus in THE ODYSSEY, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan. Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pic/Melinda Sue Gordon

“I guess you have it right now with The Odyssey‚” he said, as the film is currently breaking box office records for bringing audiences out in droves to see the Greek epic on the big screen.

Matt Damon, Will Yun Lee, and Himesh Patel in "The Odyssey." Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

“That’s one of those movies that’s so big people are scrambling to go see it in the movie theaters,” he continued, then opined it’s the “culture war controversies” that came along with it. “Everybody that I know that’s seen it, I haven’t seen it yet, says ‘F--- it, throw all that away. The movie’s amazing.’”

Elliot Page as Sinon. Universal Pictures

“The culture war part of it, at the very least, it got people excited to see it, and either to hate it or…but I know a lot of people that wanted to go hate it and because they were upset that Elliot Page played this person.”

“Helen of Troy is a Black lady… who f---ing cares?!” Rogan exclaimed, calling it a “made-up story.”

Lupita Nyong'o plays Helen of Troy. Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

The loudest critic of the film has been X owner Elon Musk, who amplified posts on the platform calling Nolan’s casting of Nyong’o as Helen of Troy in his adaptation of the fictional fantasy epic “racist against the Greek people.”

He’s also called Page’s casting in the film “one of the dumbest and twisted things I’ve ever heard” during his months-long online crusade against the movie. Since then, conservative personalities have jumped in, claiming the film is the latest example of Hollywood’s “wokeness” because of the castings.

Fans have ignored the complaints, driving the film’s global box office earnings to $727.9 million since it was released just 12 days ago, according to Variety.

Musk has been whining about "The Odyssey" online for months. Anadolu/Harun Ozalp/Anadolu via Getty Images

Rogan said Wednesday that MAGA was on the losing side of this particular culture war battle.

“They were fighting about films that are coming out. I was like, ‘Come on, guys. Calm down. Calm down.’ I don’t care,” he said. “It’s just, is it entertaining? Is it good? It doesn’t have to be correct. That doesn’t mean anything to me.”