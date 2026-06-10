Joe Rogan Tells Trump to ‘Stick to UFC’ After Knicks Disaster

Joe Rogan stuck it to Trump on his podcast Wednesday after the president was rejected by his native city.

“He should stick to the UFC. They’re gonna boo him everywhere else,” the podcaster said on an episode with fellow comedian Joey Diaz.

The comment, from Wednesday’s episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, was dished out after boos ricocheted throughout Madison Square Garden as cameras panned to Trump during the National Anthem at Game 3 of the NBA finals.

Invited by James Dolan, Knicks’ owner and major donor to his campaigns, Trump, 79, watched the game comfortably from a suite, even squeezing in a nap during the action.

Trump appeared to get some rest in during the exciting back-and-forth game. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Rogan reiterated that the president is better off sticking to events where he will not be publicly humiliated.

“If there’s 50/50 [cheers and boos], don’t go to that spot,” Rogan says laughingly. “Go to the UFC.”

Although given the current backlash against UFC Freedom 250, a mixed martial arts event scheduled for Trump’s 80th birthday, public mockery seems pretty on-brand for the president.

The two comedians mocked Donald Trump and other MAGA personalities for their popularity within the UFC, with Rogan saying that the president “never gets booed” at UFC matches.

“Especially if Kid Rock is with him, and Dana White is behind him, and then sometimes Tucker Carlson was there too... it was like the Conservative Avengers. I was like... this is ridiculous,” he remarked.

Once a Trump-loving internet personality, Rogan has been more critical of the president during his second term, making him a frequent laughingstock on his show. The host has also spoken out about the president’s immigration policy and even called some MAGA supporters “dorks.”

Due to the president’s attendance at the NBA Finals, New York City officials worked with law enforcement and the Secret Service to tighten security before and during the game, prohibiting the general public from watching the game outside MSG, where a usual watch party is held.

Fans became enraged at the president. “Stay away for good!” one user wrote in a comment on X. “You’re not welcome here.”

Diaz ultimately called Trump “the kiss of death,” ruining the Knicks’ 13-game win streak and historical playoff run. “We bet against the Knicks last night.”

The Trump curse may or may not be lifted from the Knicks for Game 4 of the series at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.