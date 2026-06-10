Trump’s Granddaughter Called Out by Fans Over Knicks ‘Cheering’ Video

Donald Trump’s granddaughter has been accused of swapping out the audio of her moment on the big screen next to the president at an NBA Finals game.

Kai Trump, 18, shared a video of her and Trump on the jumbotron inside Madison Square Garden from Monday’s Game 3—an appearance that unleashed a chorus of boos from New York Knicks fans in the middle of the pregame National Anthem.

However, the audio in Kai’s post does not feature any boos.

“Thank you to 15SOF for capturing this special moment with my Grandpa 🫶,” she posted on Instagram, along with a video whose audio sounded like generic crowd noises and cheers.

15SOF is an app that uses facial recognition technology to find people’s moments on the big screen and send them a clip of those moments. Those videos feature in-house audio of whatever the arena or stadium was playing at the time of the clip, though Kai’s video does not feature the national anthem.

Kai’s comment section was flooded with people who believe the video she shared was altered to edit out boobirds.

The top comment, receiving over 11,000 likes, read “She replaced the audio 😂😂😂😂😂.”

The top comments on Kai Trump’s post were filled with accusations that she altered the audio before posting. Instagram

The next-most-liked comment read, “Changing the audio is wild though.”

Others with over a thousand likes read, “LMFAOOOO the swapped audio😭😭;” and “That’s embarrassing changing the audio 😂.”

Another called out the Trumps for making themselves the center of attention at the game.

“Booed more than the Spurs,” the comment read, receiving over 2,000 likes. “He also inconvenienced a lot of fans and businesses by his security presence. Stick to golf.”

Kai did not respond to request for comment.

The president tried to spin his appearance at MSG himself. Hours after his hometown Knicks lost, he reshared a post from Fox News contributor Nicole Parker—just after 2 a.m.—in which she claimed that “NYC loves Donald Trump.” In reality, Trump lost the city by 37 points in 2024.

Earlier that night, Trump bizarrely insisted that he received a warm welcome at the game.

“I thought it was great. I mean, I thought it was amazing, actually. You mean when they had the camera on me? I thought it was very good,” he told reporters at John F. Kennedy International Airport before boarding Air Force One.