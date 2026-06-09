Sleepless Trump, 79, Scrambles to Rewrite MSG Booing in 2 A.M. Post

Donald Trump self-soothed with an early-morning Truth Social post insisting that he was well received during his visit to New York City to watch Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Hours after watching the New York Knicks lose to the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden—where the president was loudly booed—Trump reshared a social media post from Fox News contributor Nicole Parker claiming that “NYC loves Donald Trump.”

Parker was reposting a video from the conservative news site The Post Millennial showing Trump’s motorcade driving through New York City on its way to MSG.

While some people could be heard chanting Trump’s name in the clip that the 79-year-old reshared at 2:11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, it also featured New Yorkers loudly booing the president as he rode by with his extensive security detail.

The president seemingly did not bother watching the clip before he reshared it. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Trump was also booed when he appeared on the jumbotrons during Monday night’s game between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, most notably during the performance of the National Anthem.

Even before his 2 a.m. Truth Social post attempting to rewrite history, the 79-year-old president had insisted that he received a warm welcome at the NBA Finals.

“I thought it was great. I mean, I thought it was amazing, actually. You mean when they had the camera on me? I thought it was very good,” Trump told reporters at John F. Kennedy International Airport before boarding Air Force One.

“It was certainly amazing. It was, it was, I think, mostly cheers. It was loud, and it was very enthusiastic.”

Trump’s decision to attend the game resulted in major security disruptions and headaches for fans with tickets.

A planned watch party outside Madison Square Garden had to be canceled for security reasons, while several blocks around the arena were closed to both pedestrians and vehicles so the president’s motorcade could pass through.

The president's eldest granddaughter, 19-year-old Kai Trump, witnessed the humiliating booing. Nathan Howard/Reuters

The heightened security measures, combined with requests for fans to arrive at least two hours early, led to long lines outside the venue as attendees waited to enter.

Despite the extensive preparations made to accommodate the president’s appearance, Trump appeared to doze off at one point during the game.

Trump appeared to doze off next to Knicks owner James Dolan. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The 79-year-old has a habit of nodding off in public, with his lack of sleep at night shown by how often Trump stays up until the early hours of the morning posting on Truth Social.

The Daily Beast previously reported a worrying trend of how often the president posts on Truth Social between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., showing there were only five days in April when the president could have had a full night’s sleep.