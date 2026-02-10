Frenzied Trump, 79, Launches Bizarre 2AM Posting Binge

President Donald Trump launched a frenzied social media posting spree in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The 79-year-old started his Truth Social blitz just after 2:30 a.m. ET, sharing a series of messages propping up his long-held grievances and reaching all the way back to the 1980s to apparently relive his glory days. The trip down memory lane included a picture of him shaking hands with then-President Ronald Reagan in 1987, along with an interview from the same year in which a much younger Trump complained about other countries “ripping off” America.

Trump’s Tuesday morning bombardment saw him apparently relishing in an alternative reality, sharing purported praise for his efforts to lower drug prices from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s son, along with a post about his “highest approval rating” among Hispanic voters that apparently misrepresented a May 2025 news article as new.

Donald Trump makes a habit of bombarding his Truth Social feed. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Multiple polls show that Trump is actually recording dire approval ratings across the board during his second term, including on hot topic issues such as immigration and the economy.

After a brief rest, lasting only a matter of hours, Trump continued posting several messages on Truth Social on Tuesday morning, including sharing posts from his on-again/off-again ally, Elon Musk.

Ignoring the many controversies the White House is embroiled in, he posted a link from the Trump-friendly Just the News website about a federal appeals court allowing the government to proceed with terminating Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for immigrants from Nepal, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

He went on to share additional news articles about his political opponents, including one targeting Democratic Rep. Eugene Vindman, along with an interview with a retired FBI agent who claims Attorney General Pam Bondi has “slam dunk” evidence that former federal agents and prosecutors could face prosecution for targeting the president.

The spree also included multiple examples of Trump sharing messages from Musk, with the pair’s relationship seemingly on better terms since their explosive fallout last year.

Donald Trump shared several X posts from Elon Musk to his Truth Social followers. Screengrab/Truth Social

The president shared Musk’s attack on the “prior ownership” of the now Trump-friendly CBS News for allegedly burying a story about Hunter Biden’s laptop, as well as another claim from Musk that abolishing mail-in voting is “critical” to prevent election fraud.

Donald Trump unsurprisingly also shared people praising the president. Screengrab/Truth Social

Trump’s unhinged social media posts have caused no end of controversy over the years, ranging from his spreading of hateful rhetoric to frequent sharing of conspiracy theories.

Trump received bipartisan backlash last week for sharing a racist video that depicted former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes. The clip, which was set to “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” promoted conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and was among a flurry of links shared by Trump on Feb. 5.

The disgusting image of the Obamas, superimposed onto apes. Truth Social

The post was later deleted from Trump’s account, but the president has refused to apologize for sharing the video.

“I just looked at the first part, it was about voter fraud in some place, Georgia,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “I didn’t see the whole thing.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attempted to brush aside the anger at the president sharing racist social media videos as “fake outrage.”