Trump Frantically Blames ‘Staffer’ for His Racist Obama Video

President Donald Trump has taken down a racist video of the Obamas depicted as apes and blamed a staffer for the post.

The move came 12 hours after the president blasted the incendiary image across social media, which depicted the faces of former president Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama superimposed onto the bodies of chimps.

The image immediately sparked widespread anger across social media and a bizarre attempt by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt to justify the actions of her boss.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt accused the media of fake outrage over the post. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from ‘The Lion King.’” she said.

“Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public.”

However, a few hours after Leavitt’s defense, the post was gone.

CNN White House correspondent Alayna Treene reported Friday that an unnamed senior White House official had told her: “A White House staffer erroneously made the post.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The sudden disappearance of the post also came after Republican Senator Tim Scott, a key Trump ally, broke ranks with the president over the video and demanded the president take down the “racist” image.

The South Carolina Republican expressed his disgust on social media on Friday, making him the first prominent pro-Trump Republican to publicly condemn the president’s actions.

“Praying it was fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House. The President should remove it,” Scott said.