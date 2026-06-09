Trump, 79, Caught Dozing During Knicks Game He Ruined

President Donald Trump was caught with his eyes closed in public yet again, this time during Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, where his attendance was decidedly controversial.

After being greeted with rude gestures and critical signs ahead of the game before facing a chorus of deafening boos during the national anthem, the president was recorded later during the game with his eyes closed, appearing to have fallen asleep.

US President Donald Trump sits next to Knicks owner James Dolan as they attend Game Three of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 8, 2026. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Liberal commentator Joe Gallina first shared the footage on X, where it was soon picked up by Meidas Touch, which described the 79-year-old as taking “a long blink,” referencing an excuse used by the White House in May after the president was caught with his eyes closed in the Oval Office yet again.

“He was blinking, you absolute moron,” the White House-associated X account @RapidResponse47 wrote in response to a Reuters photograph of the president with his eyes shut.

The White House rapid response X account claimed Trump was just "blinking." X/RapidResponse47

The president has been caught with his eyes closed during multiple public appearances since returning to the White House in January 2025, alarming experts who describe the habit as “not normal.”

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who served as former Vice President Dick Cheney’s cardiologist for decades, wrote on X in response to a video of the president struggling to stay awake in the Oval Office on Thursday, “A glaring omission from the president’s recent physical examination is any mention of his sleep disorder. This is not normal.”