Aidan Is Back! John Corbett Is Coming to ‘And Just Like That…’

After killing off Big (which viewers ultimately learned was for the best) and kicking Steve to curb (#Justice4Steve), the producers of HBO Max’s …And Just Like That are clearly trying to restore some goodwill by bringing back the most beloved love interest in the Sex and the City Cinematic Universe for its second season.

According to an exclusive in Variety, John Corbett will make his long-awaited return as Aidan Shaw, Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) furniture-making former fiancé, who she famously cheated on with Big (Chris Noth) in Season 3 of the HBO show.

The report tells fans to prepare themselves for a “substantial, multi-episode arc” featuring Corbett. Whether or not he’ll reappear as a love interest for Bradshaw post-Big’s iconic Peloton death or in a non-romantic capacity has not been revealed. Presumably, we’ll find out if he’s still married to Kathy and get to see what baby Tater looks like now. Reps for HBOMax and Corbett have yet to comment.

The My Big Fat Greek Wedding actor had previously told Page Six that Aidan would show up in “quite a few” episodes in …And Just Like That’s first season, which obviously didn’t come true and was apparently said as a joke, according to Parker on an episode of Watch What Happens Live. The series’ executive producer Michael Patrick King claimed that there was already too much going on with Bradshaw’s storyline to bring on Corbett initially. However, the finale ends with Bradshaw ready to find love again, as she kisses her podcast producer Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez). So a reconnection for the previously engaged couple could possibly be in the works.

Either way, it’s certainly a treat for viewers that the producers are finally leaning into the fan love for Aidan. And Corbett—unlike our heavily missed Kim Cattrall—seems game. Likewise, considering how much of the lack of Samantha Jones put a damper on season one of the reboot, the return of Aidan is sure to appease some disgruntled viewers this second time around.