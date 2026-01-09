John Mulaney Cancels Minneapolis Shows Over ICE Shooting

John Mulaney has canceled his upcoming shows in Minneapolis after the shooting of a Minnesota mother by an ICE agent.

The comedian, 43, will be postponing his planned shows in the wake of the shooting, which has caused outrage across the country. Mulaney posted about his decision on Instagram, writing to fans, “What’s happening in your city is heartbreaking.”

“I hate to postpone shows in a town going through such awful challenges and such grief, because it feels unfair to the audience,” the former Saturday Night Live writer continued. “Still, I don’t feel comfortable asking thousands of people each night to leave their homes, gather at the venue, and then make their way home when the situation is so unsafe.”

Mulaney was set to perform three shows as part of his “Mister Whatever Tour” on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in Minneapolis. He told followers that the dates will shift to April and all purchased tickets will be “honored.” Tickets for the April dates have already been made available on his website.

John Mulaney, an "SNL" alum, was set to perform three shows in Minneapolis as part of his "Mister Whatever" tour. NBC/Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

“I am sorry to anyone who is disappointed,” Mulaney said. “I know a fun stand-up show could be a nice distraction, but it doesn’t sit right with me to put anyone at risk.”

On Wednesday morning, 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was killed by an ICE agent in a residential neighborhood in Minneapolis. The agent who shot Good was identified as Jonathan Ross, 43. The agent’s actions were defended by Trump administraion officials, who said he acted in self-defense. President Donald Trump called Good “a professional agitator” who “viciously ran over the ICE Officer.” Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Trisha McLaughlin told the Daily Beast that Good was “attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them,” characterizing it as “an act of domestic terrorism.”

The official version of events has been widely dismissed, however, with eyewitness accounts and video footage suggesting that Good was simply trying to leave the scene in her Honda SUV, before she was shot three times through the window of her car.

With hundreds of ICE agents sent in to implement Trump’s mass deportation drive, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Good’s death was a tragedy waiting to happen. “We’ve been warning for weeks that the Trump administration’s dangerous, sensationalized operations are a threat to our public safety, that someone was going to get hurt. Just yesterday, I said exactly that,” he said.

A notice reading "RIP Renee, murdered by ICE" is seen next to a memorial for Renee Nicole Good on January 07, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Scott Olson/Getty Images