John Mulaney Torches ‘Stupid’ RFK Jr. in Brutal Stand-Up Set

John Mulaney eviscerated RFK Jr. in front of a sold-out Hollywood Bowl at the Is festival.

“I know him as Bobby, that’s how much he shouldn’t be in the government,” Mulaney, 43, said during Netflix’s Night of Too Many Stars benefit on Thursday. “I know him.”

During the Netflix Is a Joke festival, Mulaney tore into RFK Jr. for his cheating scandal and checkered history in public office. Adam Rose/Courtesy Netflix

“He’s comedy adjacent, you know?” Mulaney said in the clip posted to TikTok, before tearing into Kennedy, 72, for his reported promiscuity.

“He’s married to that woman from Curb Your Enthusiasm and cheats on her like a dog, but he likes to be around comedy people,” Mulaney quipped. “Sorry for the pearl clutch here... Sorry to drop that public domain information on the Hollywood Bowl.”

In 2024, news broke that the Health and Human Services Secretary, who is married to Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines, had had a “digital” sexting affair with a journalist four decades his junior, Olivia Nuzzi, who had been reporting on him for New York Magazine.

Kennedy has repeatedly denied the accusations, and Hines has publicly supported him.

Mulaney said RFK Jr. "cheats on" his wife, Cheryl Hines, “like a dog.” Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

“This is the best benefit I’ve done since Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Riverkeepers benefit 10 years ago,” Mulaney also joked, adding that RFK used to oversee the cleanliness of New York City’s notoriously filthy Hudson River. “That was his job. That’s how good he is at jobs,” he said sarcastically.

“His old job was keeping the Hudson River, whose native fish is ‘tied-off used condom,’ clean,” he continued. “Stupid f---.”

Kennedy is accused of walking the country into the nation’s largest measles outbreak in 33 years. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

“Now I’m in charge of your bones and your tummy,” Mulaney went on, impersonating Kennedy’s raspy voice. “Did you get the measles? Did you read the card? It was from me. Do you like having the measles very much? If you don’t, oh no, Bobby Jr., what have we gotten ourselves into?”

Since taking over as HHS Secretary, Kennedy’s anti-vaccine rhetoric has correlated with 4,130 new measles cases, up from the reported 338 total in the four years prior, according to the CDC. Kennedy insinuated last year that it would be better if “everyone got the measles.”

“Stop making me political,” Mulaney joked after telling several brutal jokes about RFK Jr. Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix

“My father was in public service,” Mulaney continued in Kennedy’s voice before adding, “‘Father’ is not a good word for you, dude; try ‘Dad.’”

He added, going back into the impression. “My father was a good man, and I’m a very bad man. Look at my Gatorade-green eyes and my skin like a snake? Can I be in charge of the way you feel in your body?”

“Anyway, enough of that s--t,” he concluded, grinning. “Stop making me political.”

Jon Stewart hosted The Night of Too Many Stars comedy event to raise funds for NEXT for Autism. Mulaney’s set was featured alongside a star-studded roster of comics, including Conan O’Brien, Steve Carell, Jimmy Kimmel, Sarah Silverman, and Adam Sandler, among others.

The week-long comedy festival ran from May 4 to the 10th, ending with the roast of Kevin Hart.