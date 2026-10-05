John Oliver Exposes MAGA’s Escalating Election Desperation

John Oliver has exposed MAGA’s mounting desperation at the “grim” polling numbers coming out ahead of the midterm elections.

“With the midterms less than a month away, polls for House Republicans look so grim that a growing number of them privately believe they won’t keep the majority,” began Oliver on HBO’s Last Week Tonight. “It is no wonder some candidates are now resorting to eye-catching ads that take some big swings, perhaps none more so than this one in North Carolina.”

The late-night host was referring to a campaign by Jennifer Balkcom, the Republican nominee for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District. Balkcom has served in the state’s House of Representatives since 2023.

Republicans are desperate before the midterms. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

In a bizarre campaign video, the politician declared, “I come from a long line of tough mountain women. Mom raised us on her own. She taught us to be strong. And when someone broke into our house, she shot them.” Balkcom’s mother then announces, “You break into my house, you’re going to get shot.”

The ludicrous election campaign illustrated to Oliver just how desperate MAGA is getting, with the election less than a month away.

“Wow, that is an interesting story about your mom, but I’m not sure what it has to do with you as a candidate,” laughed the host. “Say what you like about Liz Cheney. At least she never ran on please vote for me—my dad once shot a guy in the face.”

Oliver also panned Balkcom’s laughable interview with Spectrum News.

“Quick side note about Jennifer Balkcom,” he said. “She was actually a last-minute addition to the ballot as the Republican incumbent Chuck Edwards dropped out of the race after he was formerly censured by the House following a month-long ethics investigation into allegations he sexually harassed two young female staff members. Some have since suggested Edward should also resign from Congress. And when a reporter asked Balcom about that, her answer wasn’t great.”

In the televised interview, Balkcom was asked by a reporter, “Do you think he should resign from his position or are you comfortable with where things stand now?”

President Donald Trump and MAGA are falling in polls. Nick Oxford/Reuters

After an excruciatingly long pause, she replied, “I’m not sure.”

“Holy s--t, that was a long pause,” retorted Oliver. “Even those cows behind her are probably like, I don’t have time for this.”

Like Balkcom, Republicans appear to be flailing before the Nov. 3 midterm elections, which have been predicted to be disastrous for Donald Trump’s party.