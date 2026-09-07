Fox Star Warns Trump His Priorities Are Teeing Up Midterm Massacre

Fox Business senior correspondent Charles Gasparino has given President Donald Trump a brutal reality check.

Gasparino says Trump’s obsession with renaming lakes and states is not what voters want him focused on, warning that a midterms disaster is in store for Republicans if he does not change his messaging.

“Someone tell the president renaming lakes and states won’t do it in November,” he posted to X on Monday morning. “Unfortunately, attacking [Hassan Piker] every minute of every day probably won’t either.”

Charles Gasparino has pleaded with the president to shift his priorities. X

Gasparino, 63, conceded that Trump, 80, may struggle to convince Americans that the economy is better with Republicans in power given current sentiments, but said he still has to try.

“I know it’s a hard sell (the tariffs made it harder because the admin took its eye off prices still being elevated when it took over; endorsing weird candidates like Paxton is an issue as well; Iran is a net negative for now) but I don’t hear Team Trump emphasize enough the decent top line econ numbers and how that could get dramatically worse under the Dems,” Gasparino said.

Gasparino said he agrees with Trump that the world will be a safer place with a “neutered” Iran, but said that the president needs to push that oil prices will come down as a result.

“Make the arguments before it’s too late,” Gasparino pleaded.

In a follow-up post, Gasparino responded to a critic, “Dems will win the midterms.”

The White House did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Trump signed an executive order to rename Lake Ontario as “Lake America” on Aug. 27 amid his increasingly nasty trade war with Canada.

One of President Donald Trump’s seven posts on Monday morning in which he advocated for changing the name of New Mexico to “New America.” Truth Social

Now, Trump is bizarrely suggesting that New Mexico’s name be changed to “New America.” The president posted seven times in favor of the name change on Labor Day morning alone.

Trump, who has already stripped “Mexico” from the “Gulf of Mexico” in the early days of MAGA 2.0, first floated doing the same for New Mexico on Sunday morning.

Democratic New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has scoffed at the suggestion.

“New Mexico’s name isn’t up for debate—it’s been ours since before the United States existed,” she wrote in a statement. “While the President tries to distract Americans from his disastrous war in Iran, the price of gas—and everything else—keeps rising. Under Democratic leadership here in New Mexico, we’re providing families with free childcare and college, protecting access to health care and investing in housing.”