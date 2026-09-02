Trump Plots Wild Rebrand After Boasting of U.S. Takeover

Donald Trump wants to rename a body of water halfway around the world after himself: the Strait of Hormuz.

The president, 80, took to Truth Social on Wednesday with his latest pitch as he remains trapped in a war with Iran, which has driven up costs for millions of already struggling Americans back home.

“Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT??? Like America itself, it would be ‘hotter’ than ever before! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump wrote.

President Trump pitches a massive rebrand halfway around the world. Truth Social

This follows the president’s recent demand that Lake Ontario be renamed “Lake America,” after launching a full-scale trade war with Canada and rebranding the Gulf of Mexico as “Gulf of America” after taking office.

Last week, he even suggested renaming the Pacific or Atlantic oceans after himself.

Never mind the numerous buildings throughout Washington, D.C., that the president has slapped his name on, like the Kennedy Center and the Institute of Peace, or unfurled banners featuring his face over, like the Department of Justice headquarters.

The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway where shipping has come to a standstill repeatedly since Trump launched the war at the end of February, between Iran and Oman, is some 7,000 miles away from the U.S.

Trump’s has also claimed on numerous occasions that the U.S. is in full control of the strait, only for the conflict to heat up again repeatedly.

On Tuesday, CENTCOM announced U.S. forces had carried out strikes on Islamic Revolutionary Guard targets inside Iran after it said the IRGC attempted attacks against commercial ships in the strait and against U.S. service members in the region.

There are more than 50,000 U.S. troops currently deployed to the region as the president’s war with Iran stretches on into its seventh month.

CENTCOM said that the U.S. targeted air defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine-laying capabilities, and communications sites.

It comes after Trump has repeatedly insisted that Iran’s military capabilities have been destroyed and declared victory in the ongoing war.

Less than 24 hours before pitching his rebrand, Trump posted about the strikes near the Strait on Truth Social, calling them “large and powerful” and “in retaliation for the Iranians’ failed attempt at adding sea mines to the Strait, which currently has no mines.”

Iran also fired missiles at the U.S. military base in Jordan, Trump shared, while threatening to hit Iran again “at a much harder and higher level.”

Meanwhile, the average price of diesel on Wednesday hit its highest level for 2026 at $5.68 a gallon and was climbing. That’s the highest price for diesel since July 2022 and is just over 13 cents short of the all-time high, according to GasBuddy.com.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas as of Wednesday was $4.09 on GasBuddy.com and $4.12, according to AAA.