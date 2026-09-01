Politics

Trump’s Lake Name Change Immediately Blows Up in His Face

WATER FOOL

The president’s latest bizarre name change is hugely unpopular with Americans.

Harry Thompson
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

U.S. President Donald Trump holds an executive order renaming Lake Ontario as Lake America after signing it at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 27, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Donald Trump’s new name for Lake Ontario is not at all popular with Americans, a new poll reveals.

The 80-year-old president threw a tantrum after trade negotiations with Canada broke down and decided the best way to teach his northern neighbors a lesson was to unilaterally rename “Lake Ontario” “Lake America.”

Canadians have been unimpressed and defiant, thumbing their noses at his executive order, which holds no legal basis in their country. But even south of the border, Trump’s play has not gained much traction.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to a map with "Lake America" written on it as he attends an event to sign an executive order renaming Lake Ontario as Lake America at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 27, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Trump has been dealt an embarrassing blow by his own people over the name change. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Only 14 percent of respondents in a new Reuters/Ipsos poll said that renaming the lake was a good idea, while 63 percent said they did not support it.

The same poll gathered opinions on the tariffs Trump has introduced on America’s closest ally, which he said would be imposed after the collapse of trade negotiations between Ottawa and Washington, D.C., last month.

A drone view of the bulk carrier Helena G passing over the Townline Tunnel on the Welland Canal, which links Lake Ontario and Lake Erie entirely within the Canadian province of Ontario, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order renaming Lake Ontario as "Lake America," in Welland, Ontario, Canada, August 28, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A freight ship crosses the Welland Canal, which links Lake Ontario and Lake Erie, the latter of which is entirely inside Canadian territory. Carlos Osorio/REUTERS

Just 20 percent of respondents supported the levy, while 57 percent opposed it.

The tariffs have seen Canada respond in kind with a tranche of new taxes on U.S. goods. Both moves will likely see higher prices for everyday Americans, who are already reeling from sky-high gas prices due to the war in Iran and brutal grocery costs turbo-charged by a perfect storm, from low herd sizes to ratcheted fertilizer prices.

A sign reading "Can’t handle a pool but wants our lake?" is displayed outside The Penthouse Nightclub, in reference to U.S. President Donald Trump renaming Lake Ontario as "Lake America", in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada August 31, 2026. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
An adult club in Vancouver, Canada, mocks Trump. Chris Helgren/REUTERS

The three-day poll wrapped on Sunday and shows strong skepticism among Americans about a trade war with Canada.

Higher prices and affordability are worrying Republicans ahead of the midterms in November, which are expected to act as a referendum on Trump’s first two years back in the White House.

Maps showing the names Lake America (top), viewable only to U.S.-based users and Lake Ontario (bottom), viewable only to Canada-based viewers, that appear on Google Maps pages of the service August 30, 2026, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he was changing the name of the smallest of the five Great Lakes, in a combination of screenshots. Google/Handout via REUTERS. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY
The difference in naming for Google Maps users in the U.S. and Canada. Google Maps/via REUTERS

The economy will likely be at the top of voters’ minds, and now Republican candidates face the decision of whether or not to break with Trump or stick with the man who has led their party for a decade.

It comes as The Hill reports Trump’s approval has tanked to a new low of 32 percent. The University of Massachusetts (UMass) Amherst poll was conducted in late August and saw a 1-point drop from the same poll conducted in March.

The new poll found that 64 percent of people disapproved of his job since returning to the White House.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford waves at supporters before speaking to the media about the collapse of trade talks between Canada and the United States, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, August 24, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has stood firm against Trump. Carlos Osorio/REUTERS

One-sided name changes have become a go-to for a scolded Trump, who also unilaterally renamed the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America last year.

Google changed Lake Ontario’s name for users in the U.S. on Saturday, while those in Canada still see the real centuries-old name.

“Since we update Google Maps to reflect name changes in official government sources, which is GNIS [Geographic Names Information System] for the U.S., people using Maps in the U.S. will see ‘Lake America,’ those in Canada will continue to see ‘Lake Ontario’ and those outside of the U.S. and Canada will see both names,” Google wrote in a blog post cited by the BBC.

A sign reading "Lake Ontario, Now and Always," unveiled by Ontario Premier Doug Ford at Fifty Point Conservation Area, after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order renaming Lake Ontario as "Lake America," near Grimsby, Ontario, Canada, August 29, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A new sign has been erected in Canada. Carlos Osorio/REUTERS

Meanwhile, Ontario’s premier Doug Ford has hit back at Trump by erecting a huge sign saying “Lake Ontario,” and “Lac Ontario,” for French speakers, with the added message of “now and always.”

“Long before President Trump, this lake was called Lake Ontario,” he said, according to the BBC. “Long after President Trump is gone, it will still be called Lake Ontario.”

Harry Thompson

Harry Thompson

News Reporter

Thompson99999

harry.thompson@thedailybeast.com

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