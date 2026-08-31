Trump Rages at Canada After Leader’s Embarrassing Lake Diss

Donald Trump flew into a Truth Social meltdown after a top Canadian politician delivered a withering Saturday Night Live! diss.

Just before 10 am on Sunday, after a bizarre goose-themed AI slop spiral, the 80-year-old president was already in meltdown mode over his trade war with America’s northern neighbor. “Canadian businesses are pouring into the United States. We want to make our own cars, etc. That’s what’s going to happen. Canada has been ripping us off for years — NO LONGER!” he said.

At the same time, Ontario Premier Doug Ford appeared on ABC’s This Week to slam Trump and delivered a line that is sure to have riled the notoriously thin-skinned president.

Doug Ford on ABC News. ABC News

The outspoken leader of the Progressive Conservative Party said the president’s Thursday executive order to change the name of Lake Ontario to “Lake America” was “absolutely backward.”

“I don’t see the purpose,” Ford, 61, wearing a Canada soccer jersey, added. “It was something out of Saturday Night Live! when he signed documents saying change it to Lake America. No one is going to call it Lake America.”

Ford responded in kind last week when he installed a massive billboard declaring that the lake was “now and always” Lake Ontario.

Trump with Canada's leader, Mark Carney. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“You’ve got to eventually stand up to someone that just continuously attacks our country,” said Ford, justifying his earlier responses to Trump. He previously called the MAGA figurehead a “loser,” a “dictator,” and a “bully.”

Trump went into a tailspin after Ford’s comments. Around midday, he shared a screen grab from Google Maps showing the lake with his preferred name. He then shared a link to an article about the tech giant’s name switch.

Over two hours later, the topic was still on his mind. He turned his attention to Canada’s automotive industry, a central issue in his trade war.

Trump has been consumed by trivial issues while voters have real concerns about affordability. Google Maps

“I don’t want Canadian cars, I don’t want Canadian parts, I don’t want Canadian anything. They’ve been ripping us off for decades, and it’s going to stop,” the 80-year-old ranted.

Trump has hit the country’s auto sector with 25 percent U.S. duties on vehicles, and has vowed to increase that to 50 percent on Jan. ​1 next year.

He continued: “They want to be treated like a State, but they aren’t one. I deal with the Leadership of many Countries, but I find Canada to be the worst. They are entitled no longer!”

Trump stands next to a map labeled “Lake America” as he signs an executive order renaming Lake Ontario. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Ten minutes later, he made a desperate plea. “Let all Canadian Companies that are doing business with America move to the United States, immediately. Many of them are Companies that moved out years ago due to stupid U.S. Leadership. When you move back, there are no TARIFFS!”

Hours later, he was still ranting. At around 8.30 p.m., he claimed that his earlier pitch had worked. “For many years, the USA has been losing more than 60 Billion Dollars a year with Canada. Why??? Our long ago stolen businesses are now coming back to America in order to avoid paying tariffs. They are lining up, just like the rest of the World!!!”

Trump’s latest meltdown as General Motors committed to Canada. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Trump’s bullish tariff warfare has strong-armed some manufacturers to move operations to the U.S. amid uncertainty around his seemingly random economic policies.

A July KPMG survey of 275 Canadian manufacturers found that four in 10 had already moved production to the U.S. or were considering doing so.